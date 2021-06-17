EASTON — The Easton Village Homeowners Association and Elm Street Development announced it gave a grant of $4,500.00 to the Talbot Interfaith Shelter (TIF).
This grant will help TIF to expand its services to a larger number of mid-shore residents, many of whom became homeless for the first time as a result of economic pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Elm Street Development established the Easton Village Charitable Fund in 2006 as a way to give back to the community,” Vice President Mike Burlbaugh said. “From the beginning it’s been a joint venture of our company and the people who buy homes or lots in Easton Village.”
The Easton Village Charitable Fund is an endowed fund managed by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. A small percentage of price at the first-time sale of a lot or house funds the endowment, which currently exceeds $100,000. The fund also receives direct donations from individual Easton Village and Talbot County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.