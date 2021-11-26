The increasing homeless population, shortage of public housing for low-income earners, slim inventory for entry level workers and need for temporary housing following natural disasters all point to a dire need for a housing revolution. As Socrates sagely wrote, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but building on the new.” Las Vegas-based construction innovator Boxabl (www.boxabl.com) passionately embraces this philosophy in their quest to solve the world’s lack of affordable housing.
Galiano Tiramani, Paolo Tiramani and Kyle Denman founded Boxabl in 2017 to marry innovative technology, assembly line procedures and modern materials to change the face of the ten trillion-dollar housing industry (unchanged in over 100 years). Their goal is to produce low cost pre-made houses that fold up for compact shipping and can be set up on site in an hour. Their first model is the Casita — a three hundred seventy five-foot, one bedroom, one bath home that costs $50,000.
The Casita comes with a complete full-sized kitchen with refrigerator, sink, stove, microwave, dishwasher and cabinets. Electrical, HVAC and plumbing systems are intelligently designed to simply plug into a utility hub located on an exterior corner of the home. These innovative homes are shipped from the factory at $3-$10 per mile. Boxabl can connect you with a certified, state approved installer to set up the home and attach to utilities. Site costs can range from $5,000-$50,000.
Using proprietary building construction technology and systems (they currently have 17+ patent filings), Boxabl will be able to mass produce almost any size and type of residential and light construction building in a factory, with a quality-controlled system. Single family homes, duplexes, multifamily units, offices, and even restaurants and stores can be affordably ordered and in operation months and years ahead of traditional building methods. Units can be interconnected to build various configurations. Rooms are built on an assembly line and packed down to a shipping container size. Once delivered to the site, they can be quickly unpacked and assembled in around an hour. This is a revolution in cost and time savings. One reviewer of this exciting construction advancement said this was like, “Lego for Adults!”
Boxabl’s founders are zealous about their mission to dramatically reduce the cost of home ownership and to create the highest quality product possible, which will last for generations. Their homes are designed to exceed local building codes and are built of concrete, steel and EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) foam. The walls, floors and roofs are strengthened panels rated for hurricane force winds. Additionally, they are less likely to be damaged by water or mold because lumber and sheetrock are not employed. These homes (built to exceed manufactured home construction standards) come with a state modular home approval and are purported to be stronger than traditional site-built homes.
Currently there are over 40,000 reservations for this new home, with over 2,000 paid deposits. (The fee to be placed on a waiting list is $200 and a $5,000 deposit is required to pre-order a home.)The U.S. federal government made the first initial order of nine million dollars. There are great opportunities to invest in Boxabl, from being a simple investor to opening your own franchise factory. Boxabl is currently building its first factory(170,000 feet) in Las Vegas and they will have seventy-one worldwide franchise factories available.
Whether you are a minimalist looking for a tiny home, first-time home buyer praying for affordable housing or someone needing auxiliary housing for aging parents, maybe its time to think outside the Boxabl?
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
