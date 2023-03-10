With our windows shut tightly in the winter to conserve heat, it is important to consider indoor air pollution. Airtight homes concentrate whatever is in the air, so is it an accident that lung cancer is increasing? The American Cancer Society estimates that this year there will be more than 237,000 new cases of lung cancer (the leading cause of cancer deaths).
In our airtight homes, commercial cleaning products and “air fresheners” pose the greatest health risk. Over 75% of our homes have some kind of air freshener. While advertisements make these products seem life-enhancing, these products are harmful. It is impossible to freshen or deodorize the air in your house with a commercial air freshener. While these products add fragrances into the air, they also add chemicals that can be harmful. People with allergies and asthma may also be negatively affected by the addition of these chemicals into the indoor air. People have also died from breathing in the sprays at close range.
There are no regulations against what chemicals go into air fresheners and manufacturers are not required to list ingredients. So, consumers have no idea what they are releasing into their air. And many children and pets have been poisoned and died from ingesting ingredients from air fresheners in gelled form or in the open liquid air fresheners with wicks.
Air fresheners all have similar components that include the fragrance, phthalates and propellants(that disburse the fragrance), solvents, aldehydes (helps the fragrance remain static in the air) and deodorizers.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that many household products including paints, disinfectants and air fresheners disperse volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. The most dangerous VOCS in air fresheners are ethanol, acetone, d-limonene, acetate, formaldehyde and pinene. If you want to prove that these chemicals are around you, when you shop for groceries, notice how many smells emanate from the cleaning aisle.
Children are at the greatest risk from these products because of their increased breathing rate and greater contact with the floor. Airborne chemicals settle into house dust that coats everything and can be absorbed by the skin, inhaled or accidentally eaten. (For pet parents, can you see the risk to your pets as well?)
According to a report from the University of Melbourne, written by Professor Anne Steinemann, over 25% of ingredients in air fresheners are toxic. As she states in her report, “Your risk depends upon your exposure. You don’t have to have symptoms. Just because it doesn’t kill you, it doesn’t mean it’s not harming you. Some effects are not immediately obvious.”
When you release air fresheners into your home’s air supply, you unleash a chemical cocktail that you, your family, and your pets will ingest and accumulate in your respiratory systems. Not only do these chemicals affect your lungs, but they also impact your heart as well. As if these chemicals were not bad enough on their own, when you combine cleaning products with air fresheners you dramatically increase the chance of toxic harm to everyone in your home.
Not all cleaning products or air fresheners are harmful. But as consumers, we need to be cautious about these things that can be harmful. You can minimize toxic risk by keeping your home well ventilated and research products made from natural or minimally harmful ingredients. But if you have seasonal allergies, COPD, chronic asthma, are pregnant or even have a simple cold — avoid these products at all cost.
Keeping everyone healthy is a serious responsibility, so research products that are the safest. Next week I’ll discuss healthy ways to deodorize your home.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
