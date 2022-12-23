The holiday season is a time of great joy, anticipation and celebration. But it is also a time of great sadness due to drunk driving.
According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, annually drunk driving accidents cause over 338,000 injuries and in 2020 over 11,600 people lost their lives. Over 4,300 people under 21 are killed every year in these accidents. And while drinking plays a huge part in these deaths, 43% of fatally injured drivers also tested positive for drugs. So, mixing drinking, drugs and driving is a sure recipe for disaster!
Alcohol impairment is a threat to everyone’s safety and negatively impacts you long before you exhibit signs of intoxication. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, there are many myths about drinking that persist and allow impaired drivers to sit behind the wheel of their car. While drinking alcohol makes people feel exuberant, it also quickly affects cognitive abilities, impairs motor skills and can bring on violent behavior. Increased alcohol consumption can also lead to blackouts and fatal overdoses.
Many people foolishly believe that once they stop drinking alcohol and drink coffee they will be okay to drive. This is one of the most dangerous myths because the negative impacts of alcohol continue to affect your brain and body long after you stop drinking. What may shock you is that hours after your last drink the alcohol in your stomach and intestines continues to enter your bloodstream and impacts your coordination and judgment for hours.
Another myth is that caffeine will get you sober. While caffeine may ward off drowsiness, it will not retard the influence of alcohol on your judgment or reaction time. Your body simply needs time to process the alcohol out of your system. When the caffeine wears off your body will need to recover from the effects of the post-caffeine sleepiness. This drowsiness increases the sleepiness already induced by your drinking, so instead of helping you it makes things more dangerous.
People also subscribe to the myth that if you do not act erratically or slur your speech it is okay to drive home. The reality is that long before you display these obvious signs of intoxication, the alcohol you drank has already seriously diminished your coordination and motor skills.
So, it’s holiday season and what can you do to prevent needless drunk driving accidents:
1. If you plan on attending a partying and drinking, come and go with a designated driver or Uber.
2. If you host a party and serve alcohol, also serve alcohol-free drinks, like water, sodas and juices, that can mitigate the effects of alcohol dehydration on the body and may also slow the alcohol absorption rate. Festive non-alcoholic offerings include sparkling cider, sparkling grape juice and non-alcoholic beer.
3. Provide a variety of snacks and healthy foods. These too can help slow the absorption of alcohol and slow the peak rate of alcohol in the body by up to 33%. These can also help your guests experience less stomach upset the next day!
4. Know the underage drinking laws and ensure your children and their friends abide by them.
5. Lastly, as host, ensure that your guests get home safely. Have designated drivers, taxis or Ubers available. Watch your guests and ensure that if any have been drinking that they do not try to drive home themselves.
The holidays are a great time to celebrate, so take this matter seriously and make this your safest holiday season ever.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
