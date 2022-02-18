When you partner with a real estate agency to sell your home you share a common goal. The best partnerships employ teamwork and open communication. Good teamwork starts with the listing process. To expedite the listing appointment, ask the agent you are hiring to drop off the listing paperwork or send it to you electronically so you may review all the paperwork beforehand. Then make a list of questions so he or she can provide answers.
Key issues to discuss in the listing appointment are price, commission, possession, and personal property. If you have items affixed to your home that you wish to take with you (such as a custom chandelier), note them in the listing agreement as exclusions from the sale or remove before any showings and replace with comparable fixtures. If you have personal property (such as furniture, boats, or lawn equipment) you would consider selling, provide a price list for your agent. You will need to sell these by a separate purchase agreement and provide a bill of sale.
While every listing agent would love to sell his/her listing, do not be frustrated if your agent does not show your home. If your listing agent does not have a buyer for your home, he/she will not bring people through simply to appease you. But your listing agent will accomplish his/her job by promoting your home to other agents who may likely bring the ideal buyer.
One of the hardest tasks for a listing agent is conveying negative feedback. Do not take these comments personally, but instead use them as constructive criticism to help sell your home. If buyers object to the price of your home, either lower the list price or be prepared for low offers. If buyers make negative comments about the property condition, either make upgrades or offer an allowance at closing.
Should you be home when showings occur, make yourself a welcoming host, but then excuse yourself so the buyers will feel free to fully explore your home. If you have any interactions with buyers or their agent, do not hurt your negotiating position by mentioning any element of financial hardship. If asked why you are selling, however, it is appropriate to say that you want to downsize, move up, or move closer to family.
When buyers show serious interest in your home, they will request additional showings and may also ask for you to be present to explain details about your home or landscaping, walk the property lines, or ask how certain items of equipment function. If possible, your agent should be present at these showings.
It is exciting when your agent informs you of an offer! Do not press your agent to tell you about the details on the phone but instead make an appointment to meet face-to-face. When an agent receives an offer, he/she must take time to fully understand the offer. The next step is to prepare a Seller’s Estimated Net proceeds sheet which estimates what the seller will receive at settlement should they accept this offer.
Then the listing agent will prepare a revised Competitive Market Analysis to show his/her client what actual recent sales indicate the value of their home to be. Only after all this work can your listing agent properly present the offer for you to consider. While your agent will advise you on the offer, the ultimate decision to accept, counter, or reject is up to you.
If your partnership was an enjoyable and valuable experience, the highest compliment you can pay your agent is to introduce others to him or her.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
