The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, which launched in October 2020, has quicklybecome a positive force in the real estate industry. The Alliance is an essential resource for buyers and sellers, an extensive referral network for this industry, and an exceptional training ground for its members. On top of this, the Alliance remains active on a variety of critical issues that work towards improving the numbers of LGBTQ+ homeowners.
While Maryland is a progressive state (one of only 21 with laws protecting the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity), this work is nowhere near done. LGBTQ+ homeownership rates sit at just 49%, dramatically below the 65% national average. The reasons are plentiful, and it starts with real and perceived discrimination.
This is where the Equality Act can help the LGBTQ+ community and why it is such an important piece of legislation. With so many REALTORS® extremely busy during this pandemic market and the nation focused on the vaccine rollouts, it would be easy to miss the fact that the Equality Act was re-introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and passed on February 26, 2021.
The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act to permanently provide the LGBTQ+ community with well-deserved protections. The bill would make it illegal to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity in almost all aspects of life, including housing and credit.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said after the act passed the House ofRepresentatives, “Our nation was founded on the promise that all are created equal and are worthy of dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or whom they love.” Pelosi then added, “With the reintroduction of the Equality Act, we are making a resounding commitment to this truth: that all Americans must be treated equally under the law, not just in the workplace, but in every place.” The bill awaits action in the U.S. Senate.
Much of our day-to-day or REALTORS® involves numbers, so consider the following: GLAAD reports that 12% of Americans identify as LGBTQ+. With the average American household coming in at 3.15 people, it suggests that of every three homes, an LGBTQ+ person lives in one of them. With more people openly identifying as LGBTQ+, it has been gratifying to see society accept this community more and more. In fact, the Human Rights Campaign reported that 70% of Americans support the Equality Act.
Amidst this increased acceptance, enter the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, which has already blossomed with more than 1,000 members. Within less than a year, the Alliance has partnered deeply with the real estate industry, with many individuals taking active roles. “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” is being taken seriously by this industry, and many in the private and public sectors are working harder than ever to ensure that all employees, clients, and constituents are treated fairly.
The Alliance has been embraced by the top names in real estate—lenders, leading corporations and notable brands, important partners, and REALTOR® associations — with many more on the way. The Alliance is also fully engaged with prominent LGBTQ+organizations that recognize that housing is so important to the community and a way to generate sustainable financial stability.
The Alliance remains an important business development vehicle for its members. Because of the potential for discrimination and challenges within the lending and title process, LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers often have a strong desire to work with a member of their community, or an ally (an ally is simply people outside of the LGBTQ+ community who supports the mission of the Alliance).
These clients want an agent who appreciates their concerns, offers solutions, and guides them to the proper professionals throughout the homebuying and selling process.
If you are an ally, the Alliance thanks you!
The Alliance hosts learning and networking sessions, meets with government and civic leaders, and reaches out to potential buyers and sellers with numerous opportunities to learn and engage with the organization. .
You can find out more by visiting https://realestatealliance.org. You can also reach out to me directly with any questions at jackiegarber@cummingsrealtors.com. We look forward to having you as part of the Alliance! Together, we can create a world free of housing discrimination.
Jackie Garber works as a REALTOR(R) for Cummings & Co. and serves on the Board of Directors of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, as well as President of its Central Maryland chapter. Members of the LGBTQ+ community—and allies supporting the efforts of the Alliance—are invited to join the organization.
CELEBRATING PRIDE
On June 28, 1970, the first Pride March was held in New York City to honor and commemorate the Stonewall Uprising, a landmark event that took place the year prior. Every year since then, the LGBTQ+ community has gathered in celebration, officially designating June as “Pride Month”. Since LGBTQ+
History Month is in October, some Pride events are held during that month as well.
In Maryland, Pride has significantly grown over the years with new events and festivals planned throughout the state, and in many communities which were previously considered to have been less accepting of LGBTQ+ people.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many Pride celebrations in 2020, but with vaccine rollouts and safety protocols in place, some festivals and events are gearing up for a comeback this year.
Check out what’s happening around the state.
