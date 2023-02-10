When the market was fast and furious, it seemed that all you needed to do to sell your home was list your home for sale and you would receive multiple offers within hours or days. Because increased interest rates have thinned the number of buyers in the market, it’s a new game today. Selling your home in a down market requires more than increased advertising or open houses. The home selling process now requires creative solutions to make a sale.
Since financing is the key to the selling, savvy agents, builders and homeowners now employ the power of interest rate buydowns to attract more buyers. An interest rate buydown buys the current rate down by paying discount points to the lender at closing to compensate them for lost interest. A buydown can be for the term of the loan (but is more cost prohibitive) or for a temporary period. While you can’t bring back the 3% interest rates we had, you can offer financing assistance by offering to pay for a temporary buydown of 1, 2 or 3 years to make your home more affordable.
Independent of individual homeowners who offer a buydown, smart buyers can also use this strategy while getting pre-approved for a mortgage before seeing homes. Another advantage of a temporary interest buydown is that it also gives a buyer more security than an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage, which could jump one to six percentage points based on adjustments.
In a 3-2-1 buydown, the first year the interest rate will be 3% below current rates. The second year the interest rate will be 2% below market. The third year the interest rate will be 1% below market. In a 2-1 buydown, the first-year rate will be 2% below market and the second-year rate will be 1% below market. After the buydown period expires for both, the interest rate will revert to the market rate when the loan was originated.
Instead of making gradual price reductions because of little market activity, discuss the costs involved in offering an interest rate buydown with a lender you trust. While a 1% buydown is less expensive than the 3% buydown, the 3-2-1 buydown is a more attractive buyer.
The ideal buyer for this program is a buyer who anticipates an increase in income over the next three years but wants to have an affordable monthly payment for the near future. Another good prospect for this program is a family with a stay-at-home mother who expects to reenter the workforce within three years and who will begin earning income then.
Requirements vary by lender, but in general a buyer needs to have sufficient savings to pay for down payment and discount points (if the seller is not paying for the rate reduction.) Buydowns only make sense if you can pay more money upfront to save in the long term. If a buyer does not plan to stay in the home long then this might not make sense.
While buydowns typically apply to purchases or refinances of primary or secondary homes, there may be options for investment property purchases and refinances. Buyers must qualify for the standard market rate loan to get a buydown. Government-backed mortgages also have certain requirements. Some states also limit seller contributions to prevent home price inflation.
Whether you are anxious to sell your home or are a buyer counting every penny, using an interest rate buydown might be the right solution for you. Consult your lender for specific details that would apply to your financing situation.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
