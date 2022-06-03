If you love traveling but a second home is not in your budget, then purchasing a timeshare might be the right move for you. But as the Latin phrase “caveat emptor” translates — let the buyer beware. With due diligence and research, owning a timeshare can provide an affordable way to make happy memories. Yet conversely, beware of scams. These eight tips can help you decide if a timeshare is right for you:
1. Timeshare options
A timeshare is a form of fractional real estate ownership where you purchase the use of a specified housing unit for a set period. You can purchase a fixed week (same property, same week every year), floating week (varied times annually subject to advance reservations), points (more flexible with use based on accumulated points), or right-to-use (lease a property for a given time annually for a set period of years, but developer retains ownership.)
2. Travel flexibility
Many timeshares can be exchanged in RCI.com (one of the largest international timeshare membership associations) and used to travel worldwide. If you can’t use your timeshare in a certain year, you can “bank” your weeks or points and use them in a following year or rent out your unit.
3. No maintenance
You have no maintenance involved with your timeshare vacation. Yearly maintenance fees cover all maintenance and most timeshares come fully equipped with pots, pans, towels and appliances. Resorts are rated by age, offerings and location. Some full-service resorts offer amazing amenities which can include pools, golf courses, restaurants and even waterparks.
4. Pass it on
You can (except for right-to-use where you only obtain a lease) deed your timeshare to your children or others. They must pay all taxes and maintenance fees, but this can be a nice gift to pass along.
5. Buy with cash and save
To buy a timeshare you can finance with developer financing, bank financing, or cash. Developer or bank financing are for shorter terms than for home financing. If you offer to pay in cash, you can often negotiate a better deal on your purchase.
6. Timeshares are emotional purchases
Buying a timeshare is an emotional decision. If you realize this, you will not be as vulnerable to high pressure salespeople. No matter how attractive the offer, walk away if you feel pressured or “guilted” into purchasing, or if the numbers just don’t work for you.
7. Hard to sell
Because timeshares do not appreciate like single family homes, they are poor investments. If you need to resell your timeshare it will be at a steep discount. (My wife and I went to one resort and were offered a package for $27,000. Upon leaving the resort without purchasing, we stopped at a resale office outside of the resort and bought a similar package for only $5,000!)
8. How to get the best buy
If you decide to purchase a timeshare, here’s how to get the best buy. There are three options to purchase while onsite. The salesperson will present you a full retail offer. If you decline this, a manager be called over and will share a recent list of inventories bought back from owners at a substantial discount. Skip this offer and you will be escorted to the final “closer,” where you will be asked to complete a brief survey on your visit. This person will offer you a final bargain priced unit to purchase. At this point you can take this offer or try to negotiate. This is where the best deals are made onsite.
Traveling with a timeshare can offer some phenomenal vacation options. It may be the nudge you need to take a yearly vacation and build family memories. Do your research and make the decision that works best for you.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
