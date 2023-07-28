NEWARK, Del. — Delmarva Power wants to help customers save both money and energy by offering the following tips:
• Check your thermostat. Set your thermostat a few degrees higher if health permits. You can save about 2% on your bill for every degree you raise your thermostat. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can adjust the temperature while you are away and can connect to your mobile devices should your plans change.
• Adjust your blinds and drapes. Lower the blinds and close your drapes during the day to keep cool air inside and to keep the heating effects of the hot sun out.
• Turn on ceiling fans to evenly distribute cool air throughout your home. If reversible, make sure the fans are spinning counterclockwise for summer.
• Maximize efficiency. Ensure that ducts and fans are not blocked by furniture. This will enable cool air to circulate freely, making your home more comfortable. Consider a tune up for your air conditioner and change air filters as well to improve efficiency.
• Check housing vents. Some homes have top and bottom return vents with levers. In the summer, open the top vent and close the bottom vent since heat rises.
• Manage appliances. Run appliances that produce heat (such as clothes dryers, ovens, and dishwashers) at night when it is cooler.
• Manage your bill on My Account. Delmarva Power’s online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using. The bill-to-date feature lets you know what your bill costs are to date at any time during the month. You can also get tips based on your energy saving goals.
• Sign up for usage alerts. Customers can sign up for energy usage alerts to better understand how and when they are using energy, get an early warning when they are headed toward a bill that is higher than usual and find smart ways to make their home more efficient. Sign up at delmarva.com/Alerts.
