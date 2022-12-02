With Christmas approaching, it’s time to become more vigilant about theft. Thieves always are more active during the holiday season and seek easy prey. Whether it is bold “porch pirates” grabbing packages off your front porch or people searching your unlocked car for whatever they can steal, now is an especially crucial time to be extra vigilant. These 11 tips can help you remain safer from theft:
1. Avoid blue mailboxes.
This is a good tip year-round. Avoid mailing money or paying your bills through the blue mailboxes outside the post office. According to a recent USPS alert, organized criminal gangs across the country are planning to rob these tempting targets. If you must use these, be sure your mail does not sit there overnight or over the weekend.
2. Drop outgoing mail at the post office.
This is another good tip year-round. When you have a stack of bills you are paying by mail, don’t stick them in your mailbox and leave the red flag up. Instead take them to the post office and mail from their inside drop box. Criminals drive through neighborhoods and grab outgoing mail from unsecured mail boxes. They can easily erase the payee and insert their name and thereby rob you.
3. Rent a post office box
While not as convenient as your mailbox in your front yard, this is more secure. If you do not wish to do this, purchase a lockable mailbox to secure your outgoing and incoming mail.
4. Ruin the surprise.
If you are mailing someone a present, have them notify you when it arrives. Have them do the same for you. At least you will know that it safely arrived. Mail gifts and request a signature upon receipt.
5. Get informed.
Sign up for “USPS Informed Delivery.” It lets you know when your mail is arriving and whether it is a letter or package.
6. Install a camera.
To reduce the risk of stolen packages, install a camera and front doorbell system. These have become more affordable and you can easily install them. Consider posting signs that want of large doors.
7. Light up your home.
A well-lit home and yard are strong deterrents to thieves. There are numerous affordable motion activated outdoor floodlights you can easily install. With the number of holiday parties you may attend, leave several lights on in your home(and a radio is a clever idea too!) on timers. This is especially important when traveling for the holidays.
8. Borrow a neighbor’s car.
When traveling to visit relatives over the holidays, ask a close neighbor to park their car in your driveway. If they have an extra car, truck or RV, this should be no problem. Offer to reciprocate when they travel.
9. Always lock your car.
No matter where you live or how safe you feel your neighborhood is, always lock your car.
10. Arrange for snow plowing.
If you are going to be traveling over Christmas, arrange with a company to plow your driveway and clear your walkways so it looks like you are home.
11. Recycle large boxes.
Never leave large cardboard boxes on the street for the recycling or trash truck to remove. While disposing of the boxes yourself involves more effort, this is better than advertising to thieves that you bought a huge new television set, computer or other expensive item.
It is important to be extremely careful at Christmas, so initiate a few safety precautions now to reduce the risk of a theft or burglary.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
