Lawn mowing is one of the most dangerous times around the house, so practice safe lawn mowing! Annually over 80,000 people go to the ER, including over 800 children who are run over by lawn mowers (resulting in over 600 amputations.) Sadly, over 75 people perish from lawn mower accidents annually. Most accidents result from lawnmowers rolling over causing brain injuries, crushing, cuts and accidental amputations. No matter your experience level, annually refresh yourself and those who cut your lawn with safety practices. Because no one is immune from accidents, the best defense is ensuring that you follow ten basic safety protocols:
1. Remain vigilant.
If you’ve had alcohol, wait to cut your grass another day. Do not “zone out” while cutting the grass but remain alert for the unexpected child or pet running near you or a potential hazard on the lawn.
2. Don’t think you are immune.
Many people have accidents because they think too highly of their skills and safety record. It is safer to cut the grass and be extra vigilant and not allow your overconfidence to lull you into a false sense of security.
3. Wear proper shoes.
While sandals are more comfortable, they can cause you to trip and bring you into contact with a sharp moving blade or hot metal. Sandals also will not provide any protection from a moving blade. On a riding mower, sandals can cause you to stub a toe.
4. Keep children away.
Cutting the lawn is not a safe way for children to prove they are grown up. Children under 12 should not use a push mower and children under 16 should never operate a riding mower. Don’t share a ride on your riding mower with a young child as this is not safe and keep toddlers inside the house while you cut the grass. Never keep a lawnmower key in the ignition because children are curious and many accidents happen when parents are away.
5. Prevent projectile damage.
Save yourself and your neighbors homes and cars broken windows by thoroughly inspecting your lawn before every cut to remove stones, sticks, toys, sprinklers and anything that your mower could launch. Don’t cross a gravel road with your blade engaged and only mow grass along a gravel edge when pedestrians and cars are not present.
6. Only move forward.
NEVER pull a mower backward toward you because you could slip and pull a running mower on top of you.
7. Practice safe maintenance.
If you change blades, remove the spark plugs first to prevent the mower turning on and harming you. Also, if you are working on a large mower, engage the brake and be sure you have the proper jacks to support it.
8. Be cautious on hills.
Since many riding mower accidents happen while cutting hills, be VERY cautious. While it may take longer, cut steep hills side to side with a push mower or pay someone else to do this.
9. ONLY cut dry grass.
Avoid cutting wet grass because it increases your chances of an accident, no matter what type of mower you use. And wet grass clogs up a mower and requires you to stop, turn off the mower, and clear the accumulated wet grass from your mower. After this, you will then have to rake your yard to remove the wet grass and double your work.
10. Use hearing protection.
Use hearing protection to prevent long term hearing damage.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility so apply these 10 tips to safely create a well-manicured lawn.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
