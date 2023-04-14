Lawn mowing is one of the most dangerous times around the house, so practice safe lawn mowing! Annually over 80,000 people go to the ER, including over 800 children who are run over by lawn mowers (resulting in over 600 amputations.) Sadly, over 75 people perish from lawn mower accidents annually. Most accidents result from lawnmowers rolling over causing brain injuries, crushing, cuts and accidental amputations. No matter your experience level, annually refresh yourself and those who cut your lawn with safety practices. Because no one is immune from accidents, the best defense is ensuring that you follow ten basic safety protocols:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.