On our recent cross-country move to Colorado Springs, Colorado, my wife and I learned invaluable lessons. While moving can be traumatic, you can minimize the pain and simplify the process by employing these seven key tips:
1. Start early.
Get your estimate from several professional movers early so you can get scheduled on a mover’s calendar quickly. Find out if your things will be immediately moved (the best solution as it avoids extra risk to your belongings from being moved multiple times) or will they be stored in a climate-controlled facility until the mover can arrange transit.
2. Create an accurate inventory.
Prior to the estimator’s arrival, create an accurate estimate of all items you want moved, including an exact count of all boxes and unique items. Let the estimator know what items you will be shipping or moving yourself. The more accurate your inventory, the more accurate your quote will be — and don’t add extra things to your moving list after the estimate or you may face additional charges.
3. Who packs what?
What will you pack and what will the movers pack? Owner packed items will be marked PBO (Packed By Owner) on the shipping list and won’t be covered by mover reimbursement if damaged. Movers significantly markup packing materials for items they pack.
You can find affordable packing materials at Walmart, and Home Depot has a huge moving supplies aisle (if you are a veteran you get 10% off). Buy more materials than you need and return any excess.
Post ads on social media and Craigslist to locate free used moving supplies. At your destination, place an ad in these same locations and help someone else out.
4. Have GREAT friends.
Great friends to support and encourage you are essential when moving. Chip and Angela were two real-life angels!
Angela was a packing phenomenon and sold many things for us online, and Chip took loads of things to the recycling station. They were such a blessing!
5. Don’t move what you can replace.
Sell or donate what you can replace. Use Facebook Marketplace, with people paying by Venmo, PayPal or cash. Use the proceeds to replace these items at your new home.
6. Expect loss.
Movers do not employ the most caring people to move your priceless possessions. Carry the things that matter most to you. Consult with your insurance company to understand your coverage of possessions during transit.
As your belongings are unloaded, carefully check all items off the list. Mark those items that are missing or damaged. File your loss or damage claim with the moving company promptly. Most have a 30-day window to do so and require photographic proof to accompany the claim, which you can take on your phone and print or attach in an email.
7. Don’t be held hostage.
There are too many stories of customers being held hostage by movers. As our truck was almost fully loaded the driver told us we had much more than the inventory had reported. To avoid being charged more, we had to remove to items from the truck that ended up being given away.
To prevent being held hostage upon delivery, ensure your moving contract has a maximum cost that clearly states the key phrase “Not to Exceed.” This will prevent the delivery driver from demanding an extra payment before being willing to unload.
While moving is a relationally taxing process, the key to surviving the move is to remember that the life in your new home offers wonderful opportunities that will make your moving challenges all worthwhile!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.