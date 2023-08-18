EASTON — Purchasing a home is an exciting journey whether you are a first-time buyer, a growing family or downsizing, there are critical aspects you should be aware of to make an informed decision.
Understanding the nuances of home buying and the significance of title commitments can safeguard your interests and ensure a smooth and satisfactory experience, noted Diana Kuhn, Partner with Flagship Real Estate Services LLC, and affiliate member of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
Being aware of intricacies of home buying, the role of title companies and the importance of thoroughly reviewing title commitments will go a long way in safeguarding your property, Kuhn said.
Maryland operates as a “buyers’ choice” state, which grants the home buyer the freedom to select their preferred title company. Most homebuyers do not have a specific title company preference, so your local Realtor or lender is likely to recommend a company they have a professional relationship with.
Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, stressed the importance of choosing a title company that is local and familiar with your area of purchase.
“I have seen title companies put deals on the back burner or heavily inconvenience their buyers because they are not near the property, noted Rosendale. “I have also seen extra fees add because the title company was not local.”
While it is common to refer to title companies as settlement companies, it is essential to comprehend the breadth of their responsibilities. A title company’s primary role goes beyond handling the settlement process. It involves conducting extensive research on the intended purchasing property, ensuring it is free from any liens, judgments or other encumbrances against the seller at the time of settlement. Additionally, the title company thoroughly examines the property’s title for any defects, easements or rights of way. These aspects are not typically discussed in everyday conversations but have significant implications for the home buyer’s property rights and possible future plans.
Real property can be affected by various elements, such as Homeowners Associations and utility easements. A HOA can impose specific rules and regulations on property usage and maintenance. Similarly, utility easements, water or natural gas easements, and rights of way can have an impact on the property’s usability and development potential. These factors are referred to as “exceptions,” which denotes items not covered by the title insurance policy. The home buyers’ coverage is limited to the items not excluded in the title policy’s “exceptions” section.
Fortunately, as a homebuyer, you have the right to request and review the title commitment when it is sent to your lender. Even if you are purchasing the property with cash, you can still ask to see the title commitment before the settlement takes place. Although the document may appear complex to those unfamiliar with the industry, your chosen title company can assist you in comprehending its contents. Although you may not have the option to accept or reject individual “exceptions,” understanding them is crucial if you have any development plans or changes for the property, such as adding structures, fences or making significant modifications.
A thorough review of the title commitment allows you to assess any potential impediments to your future plans. If you identify issues that could hinder your intended use of the property, it is essential to discuss potential solutions with your real estate agent before finalizing the transaction. The last thing you want is to discover limitations on your property usage after the settlement is completed, with those items already excluded from your coverage.
Being proactive and understanding of the home buying process and title commitments is vital to protecting your investment and securing your plans for the property. Ask questions, seek clarification and fully comprehend the title commitment. Being well-informed about the property’s status will not only safeguard your interests but also provide you with peace of mind throughout the entire home buying journey.
Use the resources at your disposal, such as your local trusted Mid-Shore Realtor and the expertise of your chosen title company. They will help to ensure a successful and rewarding home buying experience.
Here are some helpful links to better understand title insurance:
1. Maryland Insurance Administration — A Consumer Guide to Title Insurance — https://insurance.maryland.gov/Consumer/Documents/publications/titleinsurancebrochure.pdf
2. MLTA — About Title Insurance — https://www.mdlta.org/about-title-insurance
3. MD Dept of Labor — The Title Insurance Consumer’s Bill of Rights — Real Estate Commission
For follow-up questions you can contact Diana Kuhn with Flagship Real Estate Services at dikuhn@flagsipres.net, or 410-708-1460 ext. 10.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors mission is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. For more news and information check out the website www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.