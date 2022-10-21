Nothing is more exciting than moving into your new home, but what happens when it turns out to be a nightmare? What options do you have once you’ve settled on your home and discover material facts you wish you knew about before you bought it?
If you discover things about your home that feel you should have been made aware of before you signed the contract or there are items on the Sellers Property Condition Disclosure that you think the sellers either failed to disclose or potentially lied about, then you may have legitimate reasons to file a complaint. It’s imperative to remain calm and as unemotional as possible.
In a potential real estate dispute, there are three key factors to consider:
1. Would you have purchased the house anyway if you knew about newly the discovered issues?
2. How have you been hurt?
3. What will it cost to fix the situation?
While I am not an attorney and do not render legal advice, the success of any dispute resolution depends upon proper documentation and facts.
Before contacting anyone, take time to review all the documents in your home purchase file to ensure you weren’t the one at fault. Review the disclosures and inspection reports and note any opportunities you had to void the contract but decided to move forward anyway.
Make detailed notes of all steps in the transaction. Especially remark on things that may have been concerns that you shared with your agent, home inspector or any other professional on whose knowledge you based your purchase decision.
If you still feel that you have been wronged, contact the brokers involved. Start by writing a clear letter or email to the listing and selling brokers alerting them to this situation; the listing broker will contact the former seller to inform him or her of this issue.
One of the many benefits of working with a real estate agent is the guidance and representation they offer. Another good reason to work with a real estate agent is the local, state and national real estate associations to which they belong that have effective mediation practices to resolve most issues.
It is to everyone’s advantage to reconcile a problem as amicably as possible. Because no one likes to be in the middle of a post settlement dispute, it is important to keep calm and focus on your desired solution. If your complaint cannot be satisfied here, the next step may be to file a complaint with the Maryland Real Estate Commission.
The MREC will thoroughly investigate all complaints, and no agent or broker ever wants to be contacted by the MREC. If an agent makes a mistake, a consumer complaint can lead to a claim being paid out of the agent’s required Errors & Omissions Insurance. The broker can also be held liable. The MREC also has a Guarantee Fund from which damages can be paid out to consumers and agents responsible will be required to pay back.
If your real estate dispute is not resolved at this stage, you may choose to consult with an attorney. Find a successful real estate attorney with whom you would feel comfortable working. While hiring an attorney should be the last resort, at least there is a last resort.
To reduce the risk of a post-closing dispute, work with a highly reputable real estate agent and chose your inspectors wisely. Finally, trust your instincts. If you do not feel good about your purchase, use the available contract contingencies to cancel the sale.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
