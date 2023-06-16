“I’ve been asked many times, ‘what is the value of a Realtor to a buyer or seller,’” noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
It’s a great question and a simple definition says a Realtor is a state licensed professional who helps buyers and sellers navigate the complex process of buying or selling property.
A Realtor is much more than that, and the steps needed to make this process successful are where the value is demonstrated. Realtors know their local real estate market and have experience that can be instrumental to both buyers and sellers.
When I work with buyers, said Rosendale, I am a resource and here’s how:
• Expertise in the local market: A Mid-Shore Realtor has a thorough understanding of the local market. Because they live here, they provide buyers with insights into the current market conditions, including trends in pricing, inventory, and demand. This knowledge helps buyers make informed decisions about when and where to buy.
• Negotiations: Realtors have the experience to understand how to help the buyer present the best offer. They know how to write and present a contract that will get the sellers’ attention. They are also trained to work with the seller’s agent to find a way to negotiate differences.
• Assistance with inspections and appraisals: Realtors help buyers schedule and coordinate inspections and appraisals, which are critical steps of the home buying process. “Knowing who to call and understanding that there is a limited time window to get all the inspections completed is essential. Especially here on the Eastern Shore where you might need more than a home inspector, you may need someone to also look at the septic system, test the well, the pool and the dock,” said Rosendale. “I also help buyers understand the results of these inspections and negotiate with the seller’s agent on any necessary repairs or adjustments.”
For sellers, Relators also bring value.
• Access to Buyers: Realtors have access to a large network of potential buyers, by using the MLS, or Multiple Listing Service. For Mid-Shore Realtors, they use BRIGHT, MLS (https://www.brightmlshomes.com) and the property is marketed in six states, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. By using the MLS, sellers reach a wider audience and increase the chances of finding the right buyer for their property at a higher selling price. Realtors also network with other agents and market to their existing clients that might be looking for a different property.
• Marketing expertise: Realtors are skilled at helping market their property effectively and legally. They create quality materials that describe the property without using terms that violate Fair Housing regulations. They also market the property by holding open houses and promote the home on numerous platforms, including social media.
• Negotiation skills: Like with buyers, Realtors are skilled negotiators who can help sellers get the best possible price for their property. They can help sellers navigate the complex process of receiving and evaluating offers, negotiating with buyers, and closing the deal. Many Realtors have designations and certifications in negotiating real estate transactions.
• Pricing expertise: For sellers, a Realtor can be an asset for getting the best possible price for the home. With a deep understanding of the local market, Realtors can provide valuable insights into the current market conditions, including trends in pricing, inventory, and demand. Seeing what recently sold homes went for and knowing the local market, a Mid-Shore Relator can recommend a selling price that will get the home sold.
Realtors are an invaluable resource to both buyers and sellers in the real estate market and provide a wide range of services that make the home buying process smoother and more successful, noted Rosendale. If you are considering buying or selling a property, it is highly recommended that you work with a Mid-Shore Realtor to ensure that you get the best possible outcome.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
