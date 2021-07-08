EASTON – Karla Wieland-Cherry with Meredith Fine Properties completed her Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation.
The GRI designation requires 90-hours of coursework and includes: The sales process, legal and regulatory, technology and business courses plus professional standards. The GRI designation informs prospective buyers and sellers that this Realtor has gained an in-depth knowledge on technical subjects as well as the fundamentals of real estate and shows the agent’s commitment to the industry through continued education.
Wieland-Cherry specializes in residential property sales and has been a Realtor for 16 years.
“I wanted to follow in my father, Chivy Wieland’s footsteps by enhancing my professional education in real estate. By obtaining my GRI, I can offer more competent and qualified services to my clients,“ she said.
Karla is a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore. She and her husband and two children reside in Trappe. She is active at the association level of MSBR and serves on the membership and education committees. She gives a lot of volunteer hours to the community and was recognized in 2017 with the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors Community Service Award.
Some of her volunteer hours assist the Talbot County Arts Council, Festival of Trees with Talbot Hospice, the Talbot Humane Society, Talbot 4-H Clubs and Talbot Fair, St. Marks Church, and the Trappe Volunteer Fire Department. Karla works with Meredith Fine Properties at their Easton office and can be reached at 410-310-8421 or by email at dkcherry4@aol.com.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is comprised of over 500 Realtors and Affiliates across the Eastern Shore. Counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtors Code of Ethics.
