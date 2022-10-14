EASTON — Willow Construction LLC of Easton announced Thursday it has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. Only 450 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2021.
“We are incredibly honored to once again be named an Accredited Quality Constructor by the Association of Builders and Contractors,” said Michael Hiner, president and co-owner of Willow Construction. “We are tremendously grateful to ABC for their advocacy, business management expertise, and workforce development and networking opportunities, and for maintaining such high industry standards when it comes to safety, quality, and commitment to community. It is truly a point of pride for Willow to be a member of, and to receive recognition from, such an outstanding organization.”
Launched nearly 30 years ago, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas: quality; safety performance; talent management and inclusion, diversity and equity; craft and management education; and community relations.
“Accredited Quality Contractors set the standard in the contracting community in safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity and quality,” said 2022 ABC National Chair of the Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president of Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. “Congratulations to this high-performing construction company. Daily, the leaders and employees of Willow Construction commit to the highest level of corporate and community achievement, exemplifying the best about ABC membership.”
In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, with top performers achieving incident rates more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.
AQC members also take the following pledge:
As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principles of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.
AQC is recognized by Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners.
