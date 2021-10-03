ST. MICHAELS — Imagine loading stones for ballast into a wooden ship and then sailing it across the perilous sea in 1633. It was a five-month journey. People died on the way. The Maryland Dove, at 40 tons, was small. This ship along with the larger Ark, which was armed, sailed forth to found Maryland. Cecil Calvert, as in Calvert County, owned the Dove. The black and gold Calvert coat of arms is now part our Maryland flag.
About 60 descendants of this voyage gathered at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to talk with the head shipwright about the construction of a new Dove being paid for by the state of Maryland. It is a marvel of traditional boat building techniques. There is a team of master craftsmen toiling beneath the fifty foot mass of the ribs, keel and decking.
The descendants came from as far away as Elon, North Carolina, to learn more about their heritage and to see old friends on Sept. 18 who are members of the American Dove Society.
Margaret Puryear from Dunkirk, Maryland, who is the registrar of the Society, said, “It is historically significant and incredibly wonderful that I know where my ancestors came from. It’s wonderful watching it being built ... Our 11th great grandfather was the governor of Maryland.”
A gaggle of descendants gathered in front of the ribs of the incomplete hull. They sat on benches in front of the Maryland Dove. The ship building process was explained by Joe Conner, lead shipwright. He also explained some of the history, like the ship which first made landfall in St. Mary’s City in the lower Potomac in 1634.
“I started this project three years ago. We laid the keel in June of 2019. The original was built with 300 or 400 people — I have 10. We’ve partnered with Maryland State Forest, the DNR and a lot of private donors to get the timber. White oak and osage orange are really rot resistant species. It’s like a whiskey barrel, once it gets wet, those staves will keep it nice and sealed,” said Conner. The average life span of a vessel with good wood is around 50 years until rot sets in. That is just what happened to the 1970s Dove — it got old. The men building the new boat harvested 280,000 pounds of live oak for the framing. This does not include the keel. Iver Franzen is the naval architect who drew up the plans the shipwrights work from.
Conner studied his craft in Maine, and has worked on projects in New Zealand, Panama and New York. From start to finish, this project will take three years. This is the biggest project he has worked on to date. Not only do they work with wood, they also cast bronze, making their own bolts with an on-site foundry. One can crawl down the rabbit role with all the shipyard lingo.
“The gudgeon is attached to the transom and it is what accepts the pintle for the rudder. The Dove has two gudgeons that change with the transom’s hour glass figure. They both serve to hold the rudder in place,” said Jenn Kuhn, shipyard education programs manager at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Not only does she take the time to explain how their foundry works, she also works with the molds and liquid metal. She has intimate knowledge of how casting nautical parts work.
The settlement used the two boats in different ways. The Dove was one tenth the size of the Ark. The settlers used the Dove to trade goods like corn and fur with other settlements, like the more prosperous northern settlements in Massachusetts.
“I believe three or four years after the settlement was founded it left and headed for Europe and it was never heard from again. That’s the way it was in the first British colonies. The colony would put together the money to buy a small ship. You would rent it and give it back, similar to how renting a U-Haul works today. They were doing the same thing in the early 1600s. Most of the early colonies were set up that way,” said Conner.
Since 1910, there have been 867 members counted as descendants. About 300 are still active members now. Some of the members wear little pins and ribbons on their chests proudly declaring their connection to the Calvert family. The descendants of these settlers have come to the new Maryland Dove like a beacon.
A previous version of the Dove, built in Dorchester County in the ’70s by Jim Richardson, will be decommissioned and either broken up or sunk. There are some differences between this original Dove and the one being reconstructed now.
“The main difference is underwater archaeology. They have researched underwater shipwrecks of British built vessels. They worked to make this as historically accurate as possible with the one caveat that it has to meet modern safety requirements. One thing that is different from the ’70s vessel and the original is that we have 18,000 pounds of external ballast,” he said.
This new boat has a very heavy keel. The original boat was expected to last two or three years. The ’70s version has lasted around 50 years. The new Dove is designed with silicon bronze and it should last 50 or 60 years. The metal on wooden ships is notorious for corrosion.
This whole project is funded by the State of Maryland.
“This is a state of Maryland project. So is the whole settlement, 800 acres, that is St. Mary’s City. We have a 50-year-old boat in great disrepair. We’re talking the keel, the stem and the stern post is rotten. They figured it was cheaper to build a new boat that is up to Coast Guard certifications, then to try to fix the old one,” said Conner.
The price tag? $5 million. But the payoffs are infinite because it allows them to teach kids about Maryland history, and keep the art of shipwrights relevant as it gets passed down to the next generation. And it doesn’t hurt that St. Mary’s City gets a 50-year tourist attraction. The CBMM gets to use its campus to engage and inspire.
As these 50 descendants know, history made real is something to be excited about.
