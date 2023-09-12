Busy schedules have begun filling the calendars therefore mealtimes and menus are changing as well. One thing is certain — the appetites remain just as normal — starving. Today we will revisit some tried and true recipes and some new ones. Since Fall signals lots of outdoor and indoor activities, food preparation needs to be simple but filling. Fall or autumn — whichever you call it arrives Sept. 23. Fall has always been my favorite season. Not too hot and not too cool — just perfect for fall house cleaning and preparing for the upcoming holidays. Fall fruits and vegetables seem to taste so delicious or is that because local crops are coming to an end.
My local produce stand had a few late green peppers, and I grabbed several to make a family favorite — stuffed pepper soup. The crock pot is perfect for making this soup. Place 1-pound uncooked hamburger in first followed by one large can of tomato soup, undiluted, one medium size can of beef broth, one medium size can of diced tomatoes, one large diced onion, one large green pepper — cleaned and diced, and two tablespoons brown sugar. Place the lid on and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours. The last hour of cooking, add one bag of Boil-in-a-Bag of rice and continue to cook another hour. Not only does it taste good, but the aroma is tantalizing. Serve with breadsticks or an assortment of crackers.
These next few recipes were popular with sports parents so I will run them again.
AIR FRYER FRENCH FRIES
1 pound russet potatoes, salt and pepper to taste, cooking oil. Wash 1 pound of russet potatoes and cut into wedges, Season with salt and pepper, Spray basket lightly with cooking oil. Place wedges in the air fryer basket making sure not to crowd them so air can circulate. Spray tops of potato wedges lightly with cooking spray, Cook at 400 degrees F for 7 minutes and then flip over and cook for 7 minutes more.
AIR FRYER CHICKEN NUGGETS
1 boneless skinless chicken breast,1/4 teaspoon salt,1/8 teaspoon black pepper,1/2 cup unsalted butter melted,1/2 cup breadcrumbs,2 tablespoons grated Parmesan optional. Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees for 4 minutes. Trim any fat from chicken breast, Slice into 1/2-inch-thick slices, then each slice into 2 to 3 nuggets. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Place melted butter in a small bowl and breadcrumbs (with Parmesan, if using) in another small bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in butter, then breadcrumbs. Place in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to bake in two batches or more. Set the timer to 8 minutes. When done, check if the internal temperature of chicken nuggets is at least 165 degrees F. Remove nuggets from the basket with tongs and set onto a plate to cool.
AIR FRYER CINNAMON SUGAR DOUGHNUTS
Cooking spray,1/2 c. milk,1/4 c. plus 1 tsp. granulated sugar, divided,1 (0.25-oz.) packet or 2 1/4 tsp. active-dry yeast,2 c. all-purpose flour,1/2 tsp. kosher salt,4 tbsp. butter, melted ,1 large egg,1 tsp. pure vanilla extract. For CINNAMON SUGAR. 1/2 c. granulated sugar,2 tbsp. ground cinnamon,2 tbsp. melted butter. Grease a large bowl with cooking spray. In a small, microwave-safe bowl or glass measuring cup, add milk. Microwave until lukewarm, 40 seconds. Add a teaspoon of sugar and stir to dissolve, then sprinkle over yeast and let sit until frothy, about 8 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ¼ cup sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla. Pour in yeast mixture, mix to combine, then add in dry ingredients, stirring with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN PARMESAN SLIDERS
1 1/2 — 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, Salt and pepper,1 jar (24-ounce) or 3 cups all-natural marinara sauce, 2 teaspoons fresh pre-minced garlic,1 teaspoon Italian seasoning crushed in hand,12 slider wheat buns or rolls,3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese,6 slices of Provolone cheese, cut into fourths. Lightly season all sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Add the chicken breasts, marinara sauce, garlic, and Italian seasoning to a slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 2 1/2 — 3 hours. Chicken is done when it shreds easily and is white all the way through (or registers 165°F internally). Shred with two forks. Preheat the broiler. Open up the buns and place them on a sheet pan, insides facing up. Broil for 1-2 minutes, until toasted. Watch closely so they don’t burn! To build a sandwich place some hot shredded chicken on a bun, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, top with two little pieces of Provolone or Mozzarella cheese, and pop the top of the bun in place.
Frozen chicken burritos are a nearly perfect freezer meal. They freeze and thaw well and can go straight from freezer to microwave or oven.
CHICKEN BURRITOS
1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil,1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced into bite-sized pieces,1 (1-ounce) packet taco seasoning (or use 2 T of homemade taco seasoning),2/3 cups water or chicken broth, if using homemade taco seasoning.3/4 cup cooked black beans (or half of a 15-ounce can of black beans drained),3/4 cup frozen corn,3/4 cup cooked brown rice or Cilantro Lime Rice,1/2 cup mild salsa (use medium if you like more heat),1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese,8 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas, Guacamole or Cilantro Lime Aioli, sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, pico de gallo salsa. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmery, add the chicken and sauté until cooked through (no longer pink), about 4 minutes. Add water/broth, taco seasoning, black beans, corn, brown rice, and salsa. Bring the mixture to a boil and then turn the heat down to simmer. Let mixture simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened. To each tortilla, add a generous 1/3 cup chicken and bean mixture and 3 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese. Pull in each end of the tortilla and roll up tightly into a burrito.
NOTE: If you are going to freeze, wrap each individual burrito in foil and place in a gallon-sized freezer bag. Seal and freeze. To reheat you have multiple ways to do it. Pan fry (no oil needed) in a skillet over medium-high heat on both sides until toasted and warmed through, about 2 minutes per side. Wrap tortilla in a moist paper towel and warm in the microwave in 30 second increments until heated through. Open the burrito halfway through reheating, to allow the inside ingredients to get warmed. Arrange the burritos, seam-side down, in an air fryer basket, making sure they have space around them. Place basket into air fryer. Set temperature to 400°F and cook until crisp, 5 to 8 minutes.
Vegetarian Version: Skip the chicken and use more beans, like pinto or kidney beans or more rice instead. Gluten-Free Version: Use gluten-free tortillas but not corn tortillas. The corn ones fall apart too easily. You can also use steak or ground beef. Options are limitless when it comes to Burritos. My son John loves to add hot sauce to his, NO THANK YOU!
Another thing to help out on those Saturday and Sunday busy mornings are make ahead breakfasts. Here are a few of those to help get you out the door quicker.
BACON, EGG and CHEESE SANDWICHES
9 whole wheat English muffins,4–5 tablespoons butter softened, cooking spray,8 large eggs,1/2 cup milk (your choice of milk),1/2 teaspoon of salt,1/4 teaspoon pepper,9 slices Cheddar cheese or whatever cheese you like. I like NY Extra sharp white, 1 pound fully cooked bacon or the microwave bacon works really good as well. Adjust the top oven rack to 6 inches below the broiler. Turn the broiler on high. Set the English muffins on a sheet pan and open them up with the insides facing up. Spread a little softened butter on the insides. Toast under the broiler for 1-2 minutes, just until toasted. Keep a close eye on them. Turn off the broiler and preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 9×9 inch casserole dish with cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into the casserole dish. Place the casserole dish on the middle oven rack. Bake the eggs for 20 minutes, or until set in the middle. Let cool slightly and slice into 9 equal squares. Top each muffin bottom with one egg square, one cheese slice, and 1-2 slices of bacon that have been broken in half. Place the muffin top on and wrap the sandwich tightly in foil.
If you are going to freeze for later, at this point in the recipe place the individually wrapped sandwiches in a gallon-sized freezer bag and freeze. From frozen, remove foil and wrap frozen sandwich in a moist paper towel. Microwave for 1 minute and then in 30 second intervals, until warmed through
If eating immediately, warm the foil-wrapped sandwiches in a 350°F oven for about 5 minutes, or microwave uncovered (no foil!) for 30 seconds, until cheese is melted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.