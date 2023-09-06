Grandparents Day is a special day to honor that kind, loving adult of all ages who seems to be there when we need them.
Grandchildren always knew how special mom-mom and pop-pop were, but in 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation to declare a National Grandparents Day. The first Grandparents Day was celebrated on the second Sunday in September in 1979. The president’s words were: “As we seek to strengthen the enduring value of the family, it is apparent that we need to honor grandparents.” Congress agreed and passed this legislation.
Grandparents — no matter what you call them (mom-mom, pop-pop, pops, mamma, Gee Gee) are so important in a child’s life. The memories we share as we reach adulthood with our own children are priceless.
My favorite memory of my paternal grandmother was her Sunday dinners when we all gathered on their farm. On special holidays my mom would do the cooking — Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and eventually after Grandmom passed it seemed to be at least three times a month.
When I became a grandparent, I also did the “dinners.” And now the tradition moves on to my son. The cooking style from the 1930s to the 1940s to the 50s and 60s stayed the same — beef and dumplings, chicken and dumplings, turkey with trimmings, fried chicken and baked ham — and a load of sides with each meal. As parents and grandparents got younger the menu changed. Poof spaghetti with salads, pots of soup with freshly made bread, all types of pizza with many toppings, grilling many vegetables with every type of meat you can imagine and much more.
Change is good in life and in the kitchen, but it is still nice to take that trip back occasionally. So right now, I am going back to mom’s and my grandmother’s kitchen with some Eastern Shore Old Fashioned Slick Dumplings.
In a large mixing bowl, sift or mix together 2-3 cups regular flour with ½ teaspoon salt. Use your hands to mix in about 1- 1½ tablespoons shortening. Work the flour into the shortening well and then slowly begin adding hot water, just enough water to make the dough soft but not sticky. Break off dough in small balls and take one ball at a time and roll out very thinly on a floured surface — drop dumplings into a rapidly boiling pot of juices — beef, pork or chicken.
Do not constantly stir — add just a few at a time so they can cook — keep rolling more, adding, removing. The cook always makes the dumplings LAST so they are fresh out of the seasoned juices. I asked my mom why we always made “slick” dumplings. She told me because during the Depression when flour was rationed you had to stretch the flour out to use for other foods you needed it for — so thick dumplings were a rarity. She said by the time flour was plentiful we loved the slick dumplings so well she could use the extra flour for those delicious hot biscuits, pancakes, fresh cakes and pies and coatings for meats and gravies.
My grandsons, as elementary students, used to love to come over and we’d spend the afternoon baking cookies, cakes and brownies. What fun that was and licking the bowls and spoons was the most fun ! And then off to high school where they took culinary classes and grandmom got taught some new tricks. But one thing never changes — baking with love and the dirty dishes.
In the summertime my paternal grandmother would come to our house and help with the large garden we had and believe me it was a welcome visit. Mom’s late rows of green beans (string beans) would be ready to pick. When I say pick, I mean by the bushel. We would start after breakfast and as soon as you got a basket full we would wash them off with water hose, take a seat under the shade tree and start snapping. Mom would go into the smokehouse, cut off a piece of salt seasoning meat — known as a streak of lean and streak of fat. She washed it off, then put it in the large soup-bean pot, fill halfway with water, place on medium heat and went back to snapping beans.
Grandmom would go to the shed and get a large basin of potatoes to wash, peel and cut to have ready to add to the pot when the fresh beans are added. This meant supper would be fresh green beans with potatoes, fresh baked biscuits with a piece of fried ham — this was a country style supper. With this final picking of green beans for the year mom would freeze some and can many of them and the excess would be given to other family members or needy folks in the area.
In the early fall, the men would gather at our farm on a Saturday morning for the harvest of the potato crop. My grandparents were the first to arrive. Since they were in their 80s mom said they missed their early farming life and appreciated the hard work involved so they insisted on coming. I do remember a Busy Day Potato Soup mom-mom made for us when the day was busy getting “crops” harvested.
Fry 6 to 8 slices of old-fashioned bacon until crispy — drain. Peel and dice enough potatoes to equal 3 to 4 cups. In a medium soup pot place the potatoes with milk to form a one 14-ounce can of chicken broth, 1 medium size diced onion, ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper and slowly cook until potatoes are beginning to get tender. At this point, mix together 3 tablespoons of flour with just enough to make a thickening sauce — set aside — add 3 cups milk to the soup pot — bring to a boil and add white sauce, stirring briskly — move from heat and serve.
On top of each serving bowl crumble some bacon. NOTE: This winter when I run a soup edition, I will include the modern version.
