Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his game-winning goal against Tampa Bay with William Nylander during overtime in Game 3 Saturday night.

 AP PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Down a goal and outplayed for much of the night, the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to reclaim home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

