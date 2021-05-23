EASTON — On April 29, Talbot Interfaith Shelter held its 5th annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser, but it looked a little different than it has in years past. Due to COVID, it wasn’t quite time to bring it back as a live event, but they were still able to host an evening of entertainment for the community, which was their ultimate goal, according to TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe.
“This event means so much to TIS and to the community, and we knew that cancelling was not an option,” Lowe said. “We felt that the most important thing — even more than raising money in support of our mission — was to do something that represented a return to joy after a tough year. We just wanted to make people smile, and I believe we succeeded.”
This year’s Lip Sync Battle was held as a live stream event. Eight competitors from all over our community submitted videos of themselves lip syncing to songs by artists as varied as Queen, Beyonce, The Four Tops, Gwen Stefani, and Matisyahu. Some of TIS’ staff and board members also got in on the act, recording fun lip sync videos of their own, just for fun.
Viewers had the opportunity to enjoy dinner from local restaurants the evening of the show. TIS partnered with Snifter’s, Out of the Fire, and the Washington Street Pub, each of whom offered takeout specials that allowed for a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the shelter.
Hundreds of people tuned in from home and got to vote for the winners by making a donation to TIS in honor of their favorite team. At the end of the evening, two winners were announced: The Overall Winner was the team that raised the most money for Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and the People’s Choice Award went to the team with the highest number of donors. This year, one competitor won both awards — Father James Nash of Saints Peter and Paul won the audience over with his rendition of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” raising more than $15,000 to support Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success). Altogether, participants raised $24,501 to help local families and individuals move from homelessness to self-sufficiency.
Each of the competing teams earned special awards in recognition for giving of their time and talents in the midst of a chaotic year. The Cash Queens from Shore United Bank in Denton won the award for Best Costume. 2020 People’s Choice Award winners The AKAs (Alpha Kappa Alpha) won for Best Choreography. Girls In Step, who won the People’s Choice Award in 2019, were recognized for the Most Creative video. Jay Hudson of Blue Heron Coffee, a frequent co-host of the live Lip Sync Battle events, was awarded the prize for Most Hilarious. This year’s youngest competitors, Noah and Zach, won the Most Inspiring Award for their uplifting song choice. In addition to winning the main prizes of the night, Nash also received an award for the Best Microphone Skills. The Country School Faculty, who have won the Overall Award twice in previous years, won the Most Nostalgic Award for their hilarious take on a classic scene from ’90s movie “Wayne’s World.” Finally, Team TIS, which was comprised of members of Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s support staff, was given the Unsung Heroes Award for all of their hard work and dedication during a particularly challenging year.
This year’s event was presented by Wells Fargo Advisors Easton, On Your Mark Lighting and Decor, Eat Sprout, Scrawl Design, Hill’s Cafe and Juice Bar, The Hummingbird Inn, Bullock Construction, M&T Bank Easton, Charles Goebel Architect, Willow Construction, Charlestown AV, Bluepoint Hospitality, and Kopen and Collison.
To learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and how you can help provide shelter, stability, support and a path to success for local families and individuals in need, visit https://talbotinterfaithshelter.org/ or contact Julie Lowe at julielowe@talbotinterfaithshelter.org or 410-310-2316.
