Renowned pianist and composer Gabriela Montero is bringing a second season of acclaimed, global concert artists for a second season of “Gabriela Montero at Prager” — a concert series featuring a wide range of international musicians held the Ebenezer Theater in Easton.
The Venezuelan-born Montero made her piano concerto debut at age eight. She’s also a graduate ad fellow of the Royal Academy of Music in London.
She hosted a first season of concerts in 2022 at the Ebenezer (which is part of the Prager Family Center for the Arts) in downtown Easton.
According to announcement from Bluepoint Hospitality Group and the arts center:
• Season II opens with a gala performance on August 19th, 2023. Gabriela Montero at Prager will feature one of today’s leading opera stars, American soprano Nadine Sierra, acclaimed for her mesmerizing portrayals at the Metropolitan Opera.
• Sierra’s concert leads to a September recital, Chopin’s Salon, celebrating the 19th Century’s relationship between music and painting. Gabriela Montero is joined by Time Magazine cover artist Allen Hirsch.
• October brings an evening commemorating the 150th Anniversary of iconic Russian composer Rachmaninoff, performed by leading interpreter Sergei Babayan — acclaimed Armenian pianist and Deutsche Grammophon artist.
• November showcases Norwegian violinist and Hardanger Fiddle virtuoso Eldbjørg Hemsing, who will travel from Oslo to share the music of her homeland. Hemsing’s Nordic Fire evening starts with a talk by Theodore Brun, British author of The Wanderer Chronicles — a work of epic Scandinavian fiction.
• December rings in the holidays with An American Christmas gala concert featuring 2022 Grammy Winner Morris Robinson, the All-American college footballer turned opera star.
• Season II continues in April 2024 at the Ebenezer Theater with an Italian mystery guest — a star of the piano world whose identity cannot yet be disclosed for exclusivity reasons.
• The spotlight on top talent extends in May with Mozart by the Met, an evening with a Metropolitan Opera Horn & String Sextet. The performance unmasks Costa Rican French horn Hugo Valverde, the youngest musician ever appointed to the legendary MET Orchestra.
• In June 2024, Season II’s final concert is with the famed, Anthony Kearns — founding member of the Irish Tenors — who returns to the series for The Last Rose of Summer, an evening of Irish song.
Nadine Sierra’s show on Saturday, Aug. 19, features the Metropolitan Opera soprano bring her vocals to the Eastern Shore in a show with Montero entitled “Made for Opera.” Tickets are $150 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
For concert details and tickets, please visit MonteroPrager.com or www.pragerarts.com/event-details/nadine-sierra-made-for-opera
Community engagement & education
Throughout the second series of Montero’s concert series, “up to 20 seats at each performance are provided at no cost to underserved community members through the Access to Excellence ticket program,” the announcement said.
The Ebenezer Theater and Prager arts group will also host a “Next Generation” showcase in November featuring
On the education front, the Ebenezer Theater hosts a Next Generation showcase in November 2023 featuring emerging global talents from the Gabriela Montero Piano Lab, a mentorship initiative of OAcademy Music Conservatory by The Orchestra of the Americas Group.
Gabriela Montero at Prager continues to add global color and international excellence to the cultural landscape of Easton, MD, as the most acclaimed artists of our time gather to bring intimate music-making to the Ebenezer Theater and provide the community with unique experiences.
The Ebenezer Theater was originally constructed in 1856 and housed the Ebenezer Methodist Episcopal Church. It was acquired by local businessman and Bluepoint Hospitality principal Paul Prager who has purchased, redeveloped and repurposed a number of Easton properties.
For more: bluepointhospitality.com.
