RIDGELY — Over 1,100 cars were registered at the Ridgely Car Show. A perfect fall day lured thousands of people to show up and look at cars, eat ice cream and go on monster truck rides. “King” Richard Petty, racing legend, rolled through the crowd on a golf cart wearing his signature cowboy hat. Following Petty’s golf cart was Linda Vaughn, who is known as the “First Lady of Motor Sports.” She was wearing “Daisy Dukes” before Catharine Bach was born.
There were Corvettes, Mustangs and a 1925 Model T. There were pails behind each gleaming car with tire cleaner and buffing rags. Almost every car was glowing. Looking close, there were often signatures in the trunk by famous people. Each vehicle was a story of its own.
The star of the car show was NASCAR driver Richard Petty. He raced from 1958 to 1992. One lucky little girl named Sarah Forry got to sit next to him in his chauffeured golf cart. Hundreds of people lined up with their phone cameras to catch a glimpse of greatness. He wore his trademark black cowboy hat, black pants and a black leather vest. His smile lit up his whole face, even through his dark sunglasses. Ridgely Police cleared the way with their golf cart.
Along with all of this fun, the show is a good cause. The Ridgley Car Show is a 501(c)(3) called the Ridgely Car Show Foundation. There are over a dozen different charities that benefitted from the car show. Brenda Walls, who owns the Ridgely Pharmacy, is the founder of the car show.
“This is our 10th year. There were 1,000s of people. Every food vendor ran out of food. This was our biggest year ever. I want to thank all the Ridgely Car Show board members and and Caroline County Parks and Recreation Sue Simmons. We had 75 volunteers,” Walls said. “This is our last year. Ten years and that’s it. I would like to thank the Ridgely Police, the Town of Ridgely, the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department, the Maryland State Police and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department.”
“Being our 10{sup}th{/sup} and last year, we went out with a bang,” she added.
“It was a successful event that benefitted many local charities. We had a lot of celebrities like Christy Lee from ‘All Girls Garage,’ Sheriff Mark Lamb from ‘Live PD,’ and Herb McCandless, a pro stock drag racer. There were also several people visiting from the show ‘Moonshiners,’” she said.
“We had two great events in Ridgely this weekend. The first one was Cars & Cocktails, which is a private pre-party with nearly 300 guests, on Saturday evening for dinner with many of the stars who came to attend the Ridgely Car Show. On Sunday, the stars were joined by Brenda’s good friend Richard Petty for the Ridgely Car Show. There were 728 cars registered for the show, plus over 100 cars. The vendors either sold out or set records in sales. The people count is tougher, but probably 10,000 spectators based on how far out of town cars were parked,” wrote Joe Anderson, car show board member.
There were lots of flags — huge American flags and tiny little ones. There was even a man who had American flag cowboy boots, sunglasses, pants and a hat. There were royal blue Trump flags and even some Confederate flags, including the one painted on the roof of the General Lee. It was a celebration of the freedom of the open road.
Impersonator Rusty Cash, dressed all in white, said, “I have been doing Boss Hogg for, like, 12 years. I go around free of charge. I love to help raise up money for people with wheel chairs and for charity. If I can help people, that is my way of giving back. It took us 12 hours to drive here from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Miss Brenda, who hosts the show, is an awesome lady.”
And it was a family event with grand parents watching monster trucks in awe with their young grandchildren. The whole thing felt pretty wholesome.
Let’s not forget the sound the big engines roaring. Any conversation was possibly interrupted by tail pipes and pistons rattling.
“We have over a thousand cars. We have awesome weather and wonderful stars. This is a fundraiser. One hundred percent goes to charity. And we give a percentage back to the Petty Family Foundation, which is part of Victory Junction. We do all local charities, which is about 18 charities. Ridgely, Caroline County, Queen Anne’s County — we even give to a burn center. In 2019, we raised $78,000. We took a break for COVID, and then we decided to do it for one more year,” Walls said.
Volunteer firefighters from Ridgely manned the grills as hot dogs and hamburgers were cooked in flames.
“I am going to try not to burn them,” said Eric Kellner, lieutenant of the Ridgely Fire Department.
There was always the option of going to the Ridgely Pharmacy to get a shake or a cone.
