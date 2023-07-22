Hall Of Fame Preive Baseball

A seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, Scott Rolen was selected on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen is an old-school baseball guy, but he’s grateful for the analytics of today’s game. They may have helped him get voted into the Hall of Fame.

  

