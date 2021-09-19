Jim Normandin, president of APG of Chesapeake and publisher of The Star Democrat, serves as master of ceremonies for the Rotary Club of Easton gala celebrating 100 years of service. He held up a newspaper from 1921 when the rotary was founded.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Sara Jones is a jazz artist and professor at Towson University. She got the crowd moving under the tent at the Tidewater Inn as part of the Easton Rotary’s gala on Thursday, Sept. 16.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Jim Normandin, president of APG Media of Chesapeake and publisher of The Star Democrat, prepares to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Lou Satchell, left, claps for Richie Wheatley, who received a standing ovation for his work with the Rotary Club of Easton.
EASTON — Talbot County’s elected officials as well community and business leaders convened Thursday, Sept. 16 to celebrate 100 years of service by the Rotary Club of Easton. Since 1921, the local Rotary and its members have pooled their resources for the good of the community in arenas such as education and health care.
The centennial celebration was held at the Tidewater Inn and featured jazz artist Sara Jones.
Jim Normandin, president of APG Media of Chesapeake and publisher of The Star Democrat, is a Rotarian and served as the evening’s master of ceremonies. He brought a newspaper from 1921 to highlight the centennial celebration’s historic significance.
The Rotary Club of Easton was the first Rotary Club in the world established in a town with a population of less than 10,000 people.
Samuel Shannahan, who was editor and owner of The Easton Star Democrat, is also considered the founding father of the local Rotary. Shannahan helped establish the Rotary and served as the group’s president and treasurer.
Rotary President Reza Jafari emphasized the celebration was really for every person that Rotary had helped. Local financial planner and philanthropist Tom Hill highlighted the impressive Rotary Centennial Trade’s Scholarship that raised more than $400,000. They thanked all who had contributed to this legacy for the community.
Easton Mayor Robert Willey, State Sen. Addie Eckardt and State Del. Johnny Mautz also attended the gala event along with Rotary International District Governor Hugh Dawkins, Rotary International Director Peter Kyle and Easton Rotary Centennial Chair Ron Flohr.
