EASTON — Rotary International presented one of its highest awards to an individual Rotarian on April 21 at the BAAM Center on Jowite Street in Easton. Delmarva Rotarian John Nanni received the International Service Award for a Polio-Free World. The award was presented by Rotary International Director Peter Kyle at a ceremony attended by about 30 of Nanni’s Rotary colleagues, family and friends.
According to Kyle, the Trustees of the Rotary International Foundation established this award to recognize outstanding contributions to global efforts to eradicate polio.
“Fewer than 10 of this international award are presented around the globe and none more well-earned than this one to Rotarian John Nanni of District 7630,” Kyle said.
Nanni was previously recognized with a Rotary Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World and since then, his international Rotary polio eradication efforts have earned him global respect and recognition.
“I have been part of a group who throughout the world have engaged in the effort since 1985 to eradicate polio. Back then there were 1,000 cases a day of wild, paralytic polio. So far this year there has only been one case in Afghanistan. We vaccinated more than 450 million children in developing countries every year,” Nanni said.
He has polio and uses an electric wheelchair. He is funny, bright and engaging. On the back of his wheelchair hangs a sign, “68 years later: This is what polio looks like when a child is not vaccinated. End polio now.”
Rotary delivers oral vaccines throughout the world. It normally takes five or six doses to inoculate someone depending on how compromised their digestive system is. They focus on children 5 years old or younger. They have partnered with the Gates Foundation to triple every dollar donated.
Nanni, who chairs the Rotary District 7630 Polio Plus Committee, is a long time member of the Rotary Club of Middletown-Odessa-Townsend based in Middletown, Delaware. As a polio survivor (Class of 1953), Nanni has circled the globe multiple times in person and via Zoom delivering the message of Polio Plus, which is: “We are THIS CLOSE to eradicating polio in the world.”
Now using mobility devices due to severe Post-Polio Syndrome issues, he nevertheless travels around the district and the world advocating for polio education and continued eradication efforts. He serves on the Polio Eradication Advocacy Task Force for the United States Congress and is a board member of multiple polio survivor support groups around the globe.
“John is a dynamo,” says Rotary District 7630 Governor Hugh Dawkins of Easton. “His passion for Rotary and for polio eradication is obvious in every action he takes.”
Action is Nanni’s daily cause. Not one to let polio derail his work, or even to fully define his work, Nanni also serves as a Rise Against Hunger Rotary Ambassador, as World’s Greatest Meal Team Member and U.S. Coordinator, and as board member of the Polio Survivors Rotary Action Group. He is a Major Donor to the Rotary Foundation, a member of the Paul Harris Society, and of Rotary Foundation’s Benefactor Endowment.
A graduate of State University of New York at Delhi, Nanni served on the University’s Advisory Board to the President for over 10 years. He also serves as board member of State of Delaware Architectural Accessibility Board and is a board member of the Polio Network of NJ/DE.
