EASTON — C. Tolbert Rowe has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors for Channel Marker Inc., a leading service provider in fighting the stigma of mental illness on the Mid-Shore for more than 40 years. His election follows the consolidation of two governing boards – Channel Marker Inc. and the Channel Marker Foundation Inc.
To serve clients and the community more efficiently, Channel Marker merged the two boards into one operating unit served by one board of directors, effective July 1, 2022. Rowe of Caroline County previously served as executive director of Channel Marker Foundation and he has served in some capacity on both boards for 32 years.
Representing all areas of human services and business, members of both boards are established leaders and representatives of the community. Sen. Addie Eckardt was elected to the position of vice chair. Involved with Channel Marker since its inception, she has actively supported efforts to provide and maintain psychiatric rehabilitation programming in the Mid-Shore area.
John McQuaid, previous chair of Channel Marker Inc. and long-term advocate, will assume the role of immediate past chair. Milton Nagel will continue to serve as treasurer and Katie Parks will continue as secretary. Cathy Cassell, appointed as executive director in 2020, will assume the title of CEO of Channel Marker Inc.
“Channel Marker has accomplished great success in the past 40 years and as we move forward into the next 40 years, we remain committed to serving the mental health needs of our community,” said Rowe. “With our dedicated staff and board of directors we continue to be a leader in providing mental health services.”
Over the past 40 years, Channel Marker has continually expanded its scope of services to the community’s most vulnerable population. Providing wellness and prevention services to adults and children with a behavioral health diagnosis, Channel Marker continues to increase its presence and expand its services to meet the growing needs in the community.
Services range from an intensive residential program with overnight supervision, to individualized services designed to help clients succeed in the workplace, to after school and summer programs for children. Opening soon, a new residential crisis bed service will expand Channel Marker’s ability to meet the needs of individuals seeking stabilization through acute, non-emergency crisis support services.
Cassell said, “Channel Marker has been my life’s work and it is both an honor and a privilege to work alongside some of the most compassionate and dedicated staff and board members through my 31 years with the agency. I genuinely believe in our mission, and it is my pledge to the clients we serve to continue to provide services that help them live their healthiest and happiest lives.
“Caring for people is our business — people in our community, people in our workforce, and all the people we are fortunate to serve.”
Channel Marker will host a 40th anniversary celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, which will highlight the Debra P. Jackson Regional Wellness Center building dedication and an overview of its Crisis Center “The Bridge” at Channel Marker, 8865 Glebe Park Drive, Easton. RSVP to 410-822-4619.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.