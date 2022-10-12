EASTON — C. Tolbert Rowe has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors for Channel Marker Inc., a leading service provider in fighting the stigma of mental illness on the Mid-Shore for more than 40 years. His election follows the consolidation of two governing boards – Channel Marker Inc. and the Channel Marker Foundation Inc.

