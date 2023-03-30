Orioles Red Sox Baseball

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman watches the flight of his RBI single during Thursday’s seventh inning against Boston.

 AP PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) — Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits on opening day, and the Baltimore Orioles survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9 on Thursday.

