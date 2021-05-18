BALTIMORE — Seniors Cole Messick and Cory Morgan provided the scoring punch and senior goalie Sam Heister was outstanding between the pipes.
But in the end it wasn’t quite enough Tuesday afternoon, as No. 3 seed Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ lacrosse team lost 8-7 in overtime to second-seeded Friends in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference semifinal.
Messick won 18 of 20 faceoffs and scored three goals for the Sabres, who finished the season 9-5. Morgan also registered a hat trick and set up two other goals. Kyler Krewson added a goal and a pair of assists.
Heister finished with 18 saves.
Parkside 15, Easton 4
SALISBURY — Lucas Ingly scored six goals and Dominic Flora and Brady Mancha had three apiece as the Rams remained undefeated.
Kijana Lloyd scored twice for Parkside and Brandon Vasquez had a goal.
Junior Ethan Keenan scored all four of Easton’s goals. Jack Gearhart and Zac Bramble had one assist apiece. Lukas Nilsen made seven saves and Will Dahlen six for the Warriors (2-2).
SOFTBALL
Q. Anne’s 16, N. Dorchester 3
SHILOH — Tristyn Stewart went 4 for 5 with two triples and Autumn Huber was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIS, part of a 20-hit attack, as the Lions rolled in six innings to remain unbeaten.
Cameron Whiteford (4-0) struck out seven en route to the win and helped herself, going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Queen Anne’s (5-0) moved into first place in the North Bayside, just ahead of idle Cambridge-South Dorchester (4-0).
Bre Athey was 3 for 4 for the Lions and Emily Gunther doubled and drove home two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.