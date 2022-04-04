ST. MICHAELS — Haley Sadler started from scratch this winter.
“I went to a new pitching coach and she changed everything,” Sadler said.
It seems to be working.
St. Michaels High’s softball ace hurled a four-hitter Monday, and was backed by a 14-hit attack, as the Saints defeated Colonel Richardson, 11-1 in six innings, snapping the Colonels’ five-game win streak.
“She changed my windup; my pitches,” Sadler said of new pitching coach Nikki Thomas. “She’s really helped me with my speed. She’s helped me with my spin. She’s helped me with my rise-ball. She’s really pushed me to the next level. And she’s getting me ready for college.”
Sadler (6-1) was ready for the Colonels (5-2 overall, 4-1 North Bayside) yesterday, as she allowed multiple hits in only one inning — that coming in the fifth, when Olivia Christopher (2 for 3) and Cheyenne Cayer hit back-to-back, two-out singles to produce Colonel’s lone run.
“She threw strikes and their defense made the plays,” Colonel Richardson head coach Brett Ireland said of Sadler. “We didn’t get any breaks offensively. Last few games we’ve strung some hits together and we’ve been able to put some runs up. Today just wasn’t our day.”
The Saints (6-1, 3-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sadler stroked a two-out single off Ava Carels (3-2) and moved to second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Madi White reached on an error. Olivia Windsor (3 for 4) then singled into right-center, plating Sadler and White.
St. Michaels stretched its lead to 7-0 with a five-run, six-hit second inning. Lola Browning (2 for 3) hit a leadoff single. Katie Roe reached on an error, allowing Browning to score. After Brooke Reilly’s bunt single, Stevie Shaak (1 for 2, three RBIs) hit sacrifice fly to right, scoring Roe with the Saints’ fourth run. Myla Ramey (2 for 4) followed with an RBI single. Carels got Sadler to bounce into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but White and Windsor followed with consecutive RBI singles for a seven-run bulge.
“We know we can hit,” St. Michaels head coach David Fisher said. “We have the confidence. It doesn’t matter who we face pitching. We can hit.”
Shaak lined a two-run single to right field to bump St. Michaels’ lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Colonel loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but Sadler escaped the jam when she got a called third strike on Kendall Sann to end the threat.
“I felt good,” Sadler said. “I had some issues with my curveball, but it was nice to feel comfortable having me defense behind me. They were ready for the ball. I didn’t have to be perfect. I didn’t have to strike anybody out. I just had to throw strikes and I knew they had my back.”
Eileen Johnson relieved Carels to start the bottom of the fourth and quieted the Saints for two innings.
But the Saints pieced together their game-ending rally in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Sadler, Johnson struck out White. Windsor singled to center field. Sadler advanced to third on wild pitch. Colonel had a chance for the second out, but missed tagging Windsor as she attempted to steal second, while Sadler came home for a 10-1 lead. Katie Jenkins (2 for 4) followed with a sharp single to right field, scoring Windsor with the 11th run and ending the game.
“Everything they hit today sort of found a hole,” Ireland said of St. Michaels.
North Caroline 6, Kent Island 2
