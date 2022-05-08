The people of Ukraine are in dire need of assistance. Saint Thekla Orthodox Church in Trappe is accepting donations of essential items from 11 a.m. to noon. A list of essential items can be found at standrewuoc.org.
The people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives and independence against an invasion from Russia. Saint Thekla Orthodox Church in Trappe and Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring are accepting donations of essential items to help.
The people of Ukraine are in dire need of assistance. Saint Thekla Orthodox Church in Trappe is accepting donations of essential items from 11 a.m. to noon. A list of essential items can be found at standrewuoc.org.
AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
The people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives and independence against an invasion from Russia. Saint Thekla Orthodox Church in Trappe and Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring are accepting donations of essential items to help.
TRAPPE — Saint Thekla Orthodox Church, located at 6099 Ocean Gateway in Trappe in the South Hall of Talbot Evangelistic Church, is accepting donations of essential items for Ukraine.
Donations accepted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon. Only items listed on the essential items list are accepted at this time, which is due to the extremely limited space available on logistics flights from the U.S. to Ukraine. Supporters can access the essential items list by going to standrewuoc.org which is the website for Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral located at 15100 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring.
Saint Andrew’s updates the list as needs change which is frequently. Items can be ordered from Amazon and sent directly to Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. Directions for doing so are found on the Saint Andrew website, standrewuoc.org.
Donations of food, medicine and tactical equipment are needed.
• Food needs include: Baby formula, canned meat or fish, protein bars, rice, sugar, pasta, tea, coffee, and candies.
• Medicine needs include: Nasal spray, ear drops, throat medicine, over-the-counter painkillers (such as Tylenol or Advil), cough and cold medicine, stomach relief, probiotics, valerian root pills, sedatives, blood pressure medicine, burn ointment, vitamins, and antibiotics.
• First aid needs include: Military first aid kits combat application tourniquet, emergency trauma dressing, gauze (S-rolled or Z-fold), petrolatum gauze, nasopharyngeal airway (with lubricant), HyFin chest seal, large black nitrile gloves, polycarbonate eye shield, Gecko Grip tape (2 inches), and aluminum splint.
• Tactical equipment needs include: Tactical gloves, goggles, knee pads, elbow pads, backpacks, lightweight combat boots, combat arms earplugs, chest rig, camouflage balaclava, tactical water bottle and bag, T-shirts, underwear, socks, solar power bank.
Another way to express support is through the donation of Health Kits. More information about this initiative is available from International Orthodox Christian Charities at www.iocc.org. The IOCC website will provide guidelines for the content and assembly of the health kits. Materials cost around $10 per kit. These kits can be dropped off at Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, Maryland and at Saint Thekla in Trappe.
Information about Saint Thekla Orthodox Church can be found by visiting the website, stthekla.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.