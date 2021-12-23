Only in America are you likely to see a patriotic flag-waving Santa. He set up his post on the Caroline County side of the Dover Bridge. The Choptank River rolled by as honking trucks and cars made their approval known.
A jolly Santa waves the American flag at drivers zooming over the Dover Bridge near Bethlehem. Santa was decked out his iconic red suit with some patriotic pins, military badges and a medal.
By TOM MCCALL/tmccall@chespub.com
WBOC interviews a very patriotic Santa near the Choptank River and the Dover Bridge. They are on the Caroline County side. People expressed their approval with honk after honk.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Only in America are you likely to see a patriotic flag-waving Santa. He set up his post on the Caroline County side of the Dover Bridge. The Choptank River rolled by as honking trucks and cars made their approval known.
BETHLEHEM — It is not every day you spot Santa waving an American flag. But, yes, he was spotted on Dover Bridge Road near the bridge. He had bells on and a red cap.
When asked ‘How is it going?’ He responded, “About half a mile an hour,” and then he laughed.
It was a little shy of a media frenzy, but WBOC was also reporting on this curious sight. Turns out Santa loves to share his clips of when he has been in the newspaper. He had a whole book of them taped together.
Trucks and cars zoomed by and honked at Santa’s patriotic turn. He waved his flag on a wooden stick and shook the string of bells on his belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.