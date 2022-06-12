BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Richie Martin from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez Toledo (IL). Reinstated OF Victor Reyes from the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to St. Paul. Transferred INF Royce Lewis from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Kevin Padlo off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL). Designated RHP Drew Steckenrider for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Baz from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Steele Walker on the COVID-19 IL. Added OF Zach Reks from Round Rock (PCL) to the active roster as a replacement player. Assigned OF Willie Calhoun outright to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled C Gabriel Moreno from Buffalo (IL). Optioned C Zack Collins and RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo. Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 15-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Carson Kelly from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Cooper Hummel to Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Wade Miley on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Rucker from Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP James Marinan for assignment. Claimed OF Stuart Fairchild from San Francisco and optioned him to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Ty Blach on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Named RHP Justin Lawrence the 27th man for a doubleheader.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 1B Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Pensacola (SL) and activated him.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Grove from Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Optioned RHP Luke Barker to Nashville (IL). Recalled INF/OF Mark Mathias and RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Michael Mariot to Detroit.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Adrian Morejon and RHP Mike Clevinger on the COVID IL. Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr and LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Named LHP Brent Rooker from El Paso the 27th man for a doubleheader.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL).
Minor League
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Matt Mulhearn to the Lake Erie.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Joseph Cuomo.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Sam Cheely.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Owen Reith.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Luis De Paula and Dan Goggin.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Ciaran Devenney. Released RHP Troy Cruz.
FOOTBALL
NFL
DETROIT LIONS — Announced DT John Penisini is retiring.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Released DL Kingsley Opara and DB DaQuaylyn Thomas from the roster. Released QB Michael Beaudry from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett Boeing from reserve. Placed F Brent Pederson on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed New York Red Bulls II D Juan Castillo to short-term loan.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Thais Reiss through the remainder of the 2022 NWSL season.
