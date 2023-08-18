EAST NEW MARKET — After helping to secure federal funding for wildlife habitat restoration projects on the Eastern Shore through the Chesapeake WILD Grants program in 2022, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen toured Waterloo Farm Thursday morning, Aug. 17, to see the conservation efforts that Eastern Shore Land Conservancy hopes to replicate across Dorchester County using the funding.
Van Hollen authored legislation enacted in the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, passed in 2020, that created the Chesapeake WILD Grants program.
The tour was made up of members of seven organizations: Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Choose Clean Water Coalition, Chesapeake Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, National Parks Conservation Association and Ducks Unlimited.
“Success requires a good working partnership, and that’s what we have here,” Van Hollen said in an interview. “The question of course is how do those funds get used, and it’s really important to have good stewards of that taxpayer money to make sure it’s being well implemented. And that’s what you see here.”
Skip Watson, who owns the farm with his wife Barbara, led the tour of his property that is protected in a land trust with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy.
“While the farm we’re on today is not protected with Chesapeake WILD funds, we just wanted to show the senator exactly what we have in mind, what a preserved property looks like and what they can look like,” Steve Kline, the president and CEO of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, said in an interview.
For nearly 30 years, the Watsons have owned their farm that is also a wildlife habitat. Certain plants on the property were planted to feed ducks, geese, deer and turkeys, Skip Watson said.
“We sort of have a nursing home for old trees here,” Barbara Watson added. “We try to keep them as long as we can.”
Skip Watson led members of the tour to an area that is a stone’s throw from fields of soybeans, corn and sunflowers.
On one side of the area is an old pond that Skip Watson said has “gone natural” with needle grass growing in it. It’s the perfect place for ducks to “hang out, hide and get some protection from overhead predators,” he said.
On the other side, he pointed to the impoundment he put in this year. Local grasses along with chufa, which deer love to eat, grow in the impoundment.
“In about two months, I’ll put the boards into this water control device,” Skip Watson said about flooding the land with water.
Kline explained that these impoundments help mitigate saltwater intrusion, which he said is a big issue in lower parts of Dorchester County.
“The ditches that were designed to get water off the fields,” Kline said during the tour, “now because of sea level rise, those ditches are serving the opposite and they’re bringing saltwater into these fields and impacting ag productivity.”
Chesapeake WILD funds will be used to help landowners of other private properties in Dorchester County replicate what the Watsons are doing.
“In our minds, we think of the conservation easement as the first step,” Kline said. “Once we get the easement in place, we can then do things like funding for restoration to build impoundments, to reforest, (to build) buffers, all kinds of farm bill programs as well, that we can put in place here on these properties.”
Kline said Eastern Shore Land Conservancy has found lots of landowners in the county who are interested in these projects. He said he expects the projects will be “well on the way” within the next six months to a year.
Implementing conservation and wetland protection in Dorchester County is especially important because of the rising sea level and sinking land.
“All of Delmarva is subsiding, or sinking, six inches every century,” Kline said.
The county’s flat topography contributes to this problem as well.
Van Hollen said in an interview that the Chesapeake WILD funds can help build resilience.
“Protecting wetlands can not only bring in more wildlife and stop pollutants from directly traveling in the Bay — they act as filtration systems — but they also can help protect against accelerating erosion,” he said.
After the tour, Joel Dunn, the president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy, talked about the importance of bringing different groups focused on wildlife habitat preservation together to tour the farm.
“The reality is the size and scope of the environmental challenges we face can be daunting or appear overwhelming and the big dogs can’t do it by themselves anymore,” Dunn said. “And so now it takes a collective effort, a collective impact, in order to have the landscape scale effect we’re trying to achieve for current and future generations to preserve wildlife, restore water quality, enhance the fabric of our communities.”
