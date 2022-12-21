Today’s thieves can snatch your wallet without ever leaving the comfort of their own home. All they need is a telephone.
Once seniors answer, scam artists try to steal money from their unsuspecting targets by using telemarketing schemes or investment swindles. Others may lie about huge windfalls from the lottery or the will of a long-lost loved one.
Protect yourself by learning how to recognize these scams, and to react before they get their hands on valuable information that can turn your financial world upside down.
COMMON SCAMS
Fake telemarketing phone calls are the most common, and unfortunately the easiest to pull off. Seniors are more home bound than others, so they inevitably make more phone purchases than younger age groups. In fact, the rate is reportedly twice the national average. Eventually, seniors become comfortable with giving out sensitive details over the phone — and then they let their guard down.
Lottery or will-related scams are often associated with so-called “pigeon drops.” In this scam, the con artist says a large sum of money is waiting to be claimed, but a good-faith contribution has to be made in order to complete the transaction. Typically, they offer some split of the fake proceeds, but only if you will assist them. That’s not how estates or lottery winnings are distributed. Beware of anyone offering an investment proposition that sounds too good to be true. It usually is.
RECOGNIZING AND REACTING
Being aware of how you’ll typically be contacted in these situations is also critical. Bill collectors, the federal government, law enforcement and estate attorneys will not make initial contact with you by phone. There is always a verifiable paper trail involved, either by regular U.S. mail or a signed, certified document. You should hang up immediately, even if someone identifies themselves as an agent from the Internal Revenue Service of a sheriff’s deputy. Fines are never required to be immediately paid over the phone.
Do not engage in a conversation, since you could be risking persuasion. Report suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission, either at (877) FTC-HELP or through their website. They’ll share this information with law-enforcement agencies everywhere. Discuss these calls with your friends and family as well, so that they will be on guard against scammers.
