Studies show that there’s never a more important time to keep up with these old connections.
But even the strongest relationships may have been somewhat reliant on proximity. Then you move away or stop regularly going to the office, and it may suddenly be hard to maintain the easy camaraderie that existed before.
The good news is that it’s easier now to stay in touch with faraway friends through the modern technology of a cell phone. You’ll be able to keep up with one another again through texting, sharing pictures, and on social media — so you’ll always feel connected.
Then you can use your phone to set up lunches, dinner parties and trips out in the real world.
BENEFITS OF FRIENDS
Research has repeatedly confirmed that healthy, close friendships are a major contributing factor in our overall health. That’s especially true for seniors, who are more active when they are part of a circle of friends. Reaching out may be uncomfortable, in particular if it’s been awhile. But try to remember how close you once were, when life brought you together on a more regular basis — and trust that you can be again, with a little help from technology. As you rebuild your friend-filled life, you’ll find new energy and support. That’s good for your emotional health, too.
TEXT AND SOCIAL MEDIA
Our phones allow us to share the little moments that make up an intimate friendship, either through texts or social media. If you don’t have your old friend’s phone number, try searching for them through the most popular apps. Connect there with a re-introductory message, then share your direct contact details. If both of you are active in posting thoughts, memories and photos, you’ll be part of one another’s daily lives again.
WIDENING YOUR CIRCLE
Social media also allows you to confirm new friendships by connecting with those who you meet along the way at social events, club meetings, church or the library. If you’re new to an area after relocating, look for online groups based in your new neighborhood or town. Senior citizens centers will also sponsor events where a foundation for your new support group can be found. Keep an eye out for notices about sponsored parties, golf outings or shared boat trips, dances or volunteer opportunities.
