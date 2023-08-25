National Preparedness Month

Brian LeCates, director of Emergency Services, and Geneva Schaffle, division chief, Emergency Management, accept a proclamation from Council President Chuck Callahan recognizing September as National Preparedness Month.

 TALBOT GOVERNMENT

EASTON — Brian LeCates, director of Emergency Services and Geneva Schaffle, division chief, Emergency Management, accepted a proclamation from the Talbot County Council Aug. 22 recognizing September as National Preparedness Month. The proclamation encourages Americans to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, and schools, and aims to increase public awareness concerning the importance of preparing for emergencies.

  

