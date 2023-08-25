Brian LeCates, director of Emergency Services, and Geneva Schaffle, division chief, Emergency Management, accept a proclamation from Council President Chuck Callahan recognizing September as National Preparedness Month.
EASTON — Brian LeCates, director of Emergency Services and Geneva Schaffle, division chief, Emergency Management, accepted a proclamation from the Talbot County Council Aug. 22 recognizing September as National Preparedness Month. The proclamation encourages Americans to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, and schools, and aims to increase public awareness concerning the importance of preparing for emergencies.
“We are approaching hurricane season, and this week has been very active, so we thought it was a great time to remind the community the importance of preparedness,” Schaffle said. “Our county works really hard with all of our stakeholders to prepare all year long … but there are a couple of things people can do to be prepared.”
The Department of Emergency Services reminds citizens to visit ready.gov for a list of resources related to manmade and natural hazards, to sign up for weather and other local emergency alerts at talbotalerts.com, and to check out the DES website for preparedness materials.
In addition, Planning and Zoning maintains the Community Rating System, which provides residents discount premium insurance rates on flood insurance. “This is also the time to pull out your insurance policies, know what is in your insurance policy and make sure you are prepared for our storm season as we come to a peak here in September,” Schaffle said.
DES will also host a seven-week Community Disaster Response Course. Community Emergency Response Training provides basic emergency response training, preparedness education, and strategies to help you and your community become more resilient in the event of a disaster. Schaffle noted that there are three spots left in the upcoming course.
“An informed community is a strong community,” County Manager Clay Stamp said. “The key is to connect with Emergency Services today, on a sunny day, so that when the storm clouds come in, you are connected and get timely information and we can respond to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.