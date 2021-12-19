Helen Falcon and Lourdes Saavedra were issued criminal citations Dec. 4 after shoplifting was reported in the Calvin Klein and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Both were from New York and released from the scene.
Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff
Security footage captured four people suspected of shoplifting the Coach outlet shop Friday, Dec. 10.
QUEENSTOWN — The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff believes there may be a connection between three December thefts across the Queenstown outlet mall.
Investigators think there may be a connection between the shoplifters from a Dec. 4 incident at the Calvin Klein and Tommy Bahama stores and those in a Dec. 10 incident at the Coach store.
Dispatched to the outlet mall Dec. 4, they apprehended and charged Lourdes Saavendra, 48, and Helen Falcon, 36, with theft over $100 and less than $1,000. The approximate value of the items stolen from Calvin Klein and Tommy Bahama was $984.10.
Both women were from New York — Saavendra from Queens, and Falcon from Elmhurst. They were each issued criminal citations and released from the scene.
Deputies returned to the outlets Friday, Dec. 10 after a Coach employee had discovered several missing items. Officials said that the four suspects — two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females identified by security cameras — stole 17 products from the luxury design store, valued at $5,546.
As of Dec. 13, the investigation for the Coach thefts remains open.
Individuals with information on the suspects are asked to contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770.
