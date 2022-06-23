CBMM’s annual Holiday Open House is Dec. 11

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will offer a series of hands-on experiences of working in a shipyard

St Michaels museum will offer workshops and projects where participants can work on restoring a small boat and construction of a new 40-foot boat.

They can also hone their woodworking skills. CBMM working shipyard days cost $60 per day with a 20% discount for members.

Workshops and workdays are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 9, July 23, and Aug. 6; Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11; and Saturday, Dec. 3.

