FEDERALSBURG — Food deserts are places where green things don’t grow, and fresh produce is not on the menu of options at stores. There is a miraculous bus called the Shore Gourmet Mobile Market that is sponsored by the Caroline County school district that brings fresh apples, broccoli, lemons and kale. It has hydroponically grown veggies available until the summer season comes.
On March 14 a ribbon cutting was held for the mobile market. The green bus has many sponsors, and it partners with Caroline County Public Schools, which is one of the biggest employers in the county and also one of the most abundant meal providers as well. COVID-19 really slowed up the operation, but now the bus is rolling in earnest. Organizers had delivered some summer food service program meals before the pandemic.
At the ribbon cutting, Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons said, “As a school system, we know that making our children successful cannot just be done within the four walls of a school building by our dedicated staff. We cannot succeed if our families and students are dealing with the challenges of hunger.”
Beth Brewster, who is the supervisor of food services and the person behind the concept of the mobile market, said, “My aha moment came was when I realized that Food Lion is not going to go to Henderson. Food desert areas are low income. We want to penetrate the poverty circle through food equity. Caroline County is really good at partnering because there is so little. We are a poor county, so what can we do? We have kids coming to school hungry.”
On top of that Brewster wanted to support a local Caroline County’s farmers. Organizers looked to Clayton Farms and bought their vegetables wholesale. During the winter, the program will go to Walmart for vegetables.
“As a farming community, how do we keep our farmers farming? They have uglies and seconds that are nutrient dense. They don’t look that good on the shelf but if you parboil them and freeze them, they can be served later in a different form,” Brewster said.
The attitude on the bus is friendly. As this is their first week out on the road since getting a fancy new logo wrap, organizers are searching for the most effective routes to get the food to those most in need. They are busy getting food into the community four days a week. They are hitting towns like Greensboro, Goldsboro and Federalsburg. There is a website to learn where the bus is coming next, www.carolineculinaryarts.org/shogomobile/.
For example, the Federalsburg Judy Center, University Apartments, Fairhaven Manor I and II, Federalsburg Senior Center was the bus’ route on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, they go to Maple Village, Greensboro Heights, Ridgely Meadows and Edenton Lane Apartments. Even as they adjust, they have a planned schedule in place. They are in an exploratory mode trying to find the sweet spot where their clients will show up.
The bus’s crew will also focus on lower income senior centers like St. Mark’s in Easton.
“Anybody that hops on board can get whatever they want. We are not going to turn anyone away. We have kale, basil and cilantro and different cut herbs from Schaefer Farms, and apples from Blades Orchard,” said Holly Foster, the community outreach coordinator for Caroline County Public Schools.
“We are pairing up with Choptank Community Health. They have a grant called No Kid Hungry, to bring meals in the summer,” Foster added.
“This is not our idea. This is Beth Brewster’s — she writes all the grants,” Tim Boyd said. He drives the bus.
“When Beth Brewster gets an idea, she turns it into reality. Whatever she touches turns into gold, like the Culinary Center in Denton. That is Beth Brewster,” said Foster.
Chef Larry Ogden is at the Culinary Center and he teaches the high school students how to cook in the Culinary Arts Program. They are learning to make meals that feed the hungry. Because of their combined efforts, the bus has frozen, ready-to-heat-up and eat meals. They are ready for grab and go. So the kids get an education in culinary arts, the farmer’s goods get cooked or frozen, and the hungry get fed high nutrient value local produce. That is more than just a win/win.
The bus also gets support in the off growing months.
“Walmart is a good supporter of us right now, because during the winter months when we can’t get a lot of local stuff, they help us,” said Foster.
There is also an educational piece to the bus that extends into the classrooms as well. The kids get to watch their own food grow right at their schools.
“We are teaching kids how to grow healthy food and then they grow their own healthy lettuces. They can even grow their own herbs like basil. They grow little cherry tomatoes and strawberries,” Foster said.
The bus program gets support from local businesses to help sponsor the hydroponic towers that grow the produce right in the schools. Foster mentioned Tri Gas and Oil, Caroline County Recreation and Parks, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Choptank Transportation, Maryland Rural Development Corporation and Caroline Helping Hands as supporters.
The growing towers look like futuristic cones full of vibrant produce that grow upwards. Lots of schools in Caroline County have this program going like at Lockerman Middle School, Ridgely Elementary, Denton Elementary and Greensboro Elementary.
The bus was given to this project for no cost from the Maryland Department of Transportation. It has 260,000 miles on it. But they have wrapped it with cool logos and installed refrigerators and a generator.
Organizers are working on getting a grant for a machine so they can accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments.
When asked the simple question, “Why do you feed people?” Foster teared up.
“I think it is a way to show love to everyone. It brings people together. I have always loved feeding people. It is my passion. I will always do it,” she said.
