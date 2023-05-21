Shore United Bank

Brad Preisinger, left, and Jeff Starcher have joined Shore United Bank’s mortgage banking team.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Shore United Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Preisinger and Jeff Starcher to its team of mortgage banking experts. Preisinger and Starcher bring with them a wealth of experience in residential lending, having closed billions of dollars in loan volume and successfully completed thousands of home purchase, construction, and renovation projects over the course of their careers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.