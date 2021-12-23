BOYDS —McKenna Pritchett and Ella Briggs scored two goals apiece, and Bayleigh Perdue and Mia Kemp added two assists, leading ShoreFC Velocity 18/19U Girls Showcase soccer team to two victories last weekend for a share of first place in the Eastern Development Program South Atlantic Winter College Showcase.
Madyson Weber also scored for Shore and Olivia Ryan had an assist, helping Shore defeat Metro United Girls Academy 2-1 on Saturday and DCSC Blue 04 Metros 3-0 on Sunday. Lillee Covington, Mia Schreyer, Claire Schultz, Arlie Paden, Dylan Brown and Hannah Dang led the offense with Hannah Bird, Meadow Tesoro, Ashley Wildt, and Corrine Mead leading the defense. Caroline Scott made 10 saves in goal throughout the weekend, posting one shutout.
ShoreFC has played in four high-level college showcases this fall, going 10-2-2, sharing first place in the the Bethesda Premier Cup and the EDP Winter Showcase, winning the PA Classics Winter Showcase, and going 1-2 in the CASL Raleigh North Carolina Showcase in November. Shore now takes a two-week break before playing in the Maryland United Winter Outdoor league in January.
ShoreFC Velocity is an 18/19U girls soccer team, which pulls from 12 different high schools (Queen Anne, Kent Island, Easton, North Caroline, Parkside, JMB, Snow Hill, Stephen Decatur, Indian River, Sussex Central, Sussex Tech and Clarion).
