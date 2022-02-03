EASTON — The Delmarva Community Transit town-to-town shuttle service is a lifesaver for people who need to get to their doctor, do some shopping at Walmart or even get to work. But don’t even think about getting on board without your mask.
The going rate for a ride is $3. You can cut that in half if you have your Independence card. There are circuits happening every day all over the Mid-Shore. The Delmarva Community Transit shuttle can take a rider from the Walmart parking lot in Easton to several stops in St. Michaels and back.
Most people on the shuttle knew each other by name and there was even a gregarious charm, like the first day back to school.
The gravitational center of all this movement is the bus driver, James Carlson. He retired years ago and is now doing this 5-hours-a-day gig as his retirement job. As a side hustle he also owns a 1980s Rolls Royce that he rents out to weddings. The driver retired from Caroline County Public Works about 10 years ago.
He said he thinks of driving the bus as a kind of mission. He likes to lift people up one at a time, and the passengers reflect that kindness in their positive assessment of him.
“You have got so many people who go places, and they are afraid,” he said. “My favorite part of the job is communicating with people.
Sherry Jackson was waiting for the bus in front of Walmart. After a trip to the doctor, she went to Walmart to get her medicine. She has used the shuttle for five years. Back when she was working, Jackson was a wing-packing employee at the Amick Farms chicken factory. She rode the shuttle from Cambridge to Hurlock to get to work.
“It’s a lifesaver because I don’t drive and I had a stroke and have a weak leg. I know most of the bus drivers anyway. Then you can call the day before to get your name in the book. They just want you to call ahead,” Jackson said.
When asked what she liked to do on board the shuttle, Jackson said she liked to talk with the other people and argue with the bus driver. If he talks any nonsense, she argues. The driver said he has never needed to kick anybody off of the bus. The closest he has come is over a passenger who didn’t want to wear a mask.
Candy Gibson said she rides the shuttle on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She goes from home to the Chesapeake Center. The shuttle is a huge piece of her independence. She sews for the airport at the Chesapeake Center, where she said she uses small scissors.
“I really like it. I get a pass every day and you ride. And the driver is my cousin,” Gibson said.
Charles Hopkins is 84. He crushes cans for recycling sometimes at Perry Cabin. He also picks up campgrounds to get them tidy. He lives in St. Michaels and was just getting a ride back from the Chesapeake Center in Easton.
May Samuels has been riding the shuttle for four years.
“It gets me where I need to go. They are nice and friendly. I just use it for doctor’s visits. It helps out a lot, if you can’t get around and have no one to take you around.” She has family in Caroline County but they don’t give her rides, she said.
Jimmy Rasinski said, “I do the building and the bathrooms and floors and toilets at the Chesapeake Center. I mop the floors with water. I am a janitor. I love the shuttle because I like the driver of the bus. I couldn’t get to work if I didn’t have the shuttle.”
Every time someone got on or off the bus, everybody on board said good bye, have a good day, see you later. And the bus kept on rolling.
