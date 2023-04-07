Karla Bonoff has written songs recorded and performed by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd. She will bring bring her vocals and musical talents to the Eastern Shore on April 21 at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton.
Courtesy of Karla Bonoff / Photo credit: Chris Orwig
Karla Bonoff has written songs recorded and performed by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd. She will bring bring her vocals and musical talents to the Eastern Shore on April 21 at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton.
Singer and songwriter Karla Bonoff will bring musical spirit and acumen to the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton for an April 21 show.
Tickets are $35 for the 8 p.m. show.
Bonoff has an impressive musical resume as a songwriter whose works have been performed and recorded by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd. Bonoff has recorded multiple albums during a musical career that started in the 1970s and was established as a leading songwriter in the 1980s.
Bonhoff, who started writing songs at age 15, was backup singer for Ronstadt, Warren Zevon and other artists and performed a song on the “Footloose” soundtrack.
Bonoff has opened for James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Her song “All My Life” was covered by Ronstadt and Aaron Neville, which won a Grammy. Bonoff has also worked with Peter Frampton, Don Henley and Joe Walsh.
The California-based musician remembers a previous stop at the Avalon during her multi-decade career. “I think it’s been really or something — maybe 15 years ago or something,” Bonoff told The Star Democrat.
Bonoff is happy to be touring and seeing more music venues get somewhat back to normal after all the impacts and upheavals of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying shutdowns and public health endeavors.
“I’ve been touring with guitarist Nina Gerber for 20 years now. It’s basically kind of an unplugged kind of show. I do some songs from albums,” Bonoff said of what fans should expect at upcoming concerts.
Bonoff, 71, also has upcoming shows in Richmond, Savannah, Decatur, Georgia and Knoxville, Tennessee. “I feel so grateful that we can still do it and people are going to see us,” Bonoff said. “It’s kind of moving. I’ve been doing this for 40-plus years.”
