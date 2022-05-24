Moriah Wilson had shifted gears a number of times in her 25 years of life, but no matter her focus — collegiate ski racing, a career in logistics and, most recently, professional mountain bike and gravel racing — those who knew her described her as "exceptional in every way."
The Vermont native's life and promising cycling career were cut short May 11 — just a week before her 26th birthday — when she was shot to death in Austin. She was in Texas ahead of the 150-mile (240-kilometer) Gravel Locos race, which she was reportedly favored to win. Her killing has shaken the cycling world and other spheres, with tributes pouring in as the suspected shooter remains at large.
"Broken heart and spirit for the loss of this beautiful, grounded young woman who was so full of light and energy," fellow cyclist and adventure athlete Rebecca Rusch said in a tweet. "She was exceptional in every way."
Wilson had a busy racing schedule ahead of her. Her former employer Specialized said she had already won 10 events this year and her off-road racing career had just started to take off. Her last race, in San Diego, ended in a victory — with a 25-minute lead.
"Like many of you, we're devastated by the tragic loss of a friend who exuded so much inspiration, determination, and joy," Specialized, a bike and equipment company where Wilson had until recently worked in demand management, said in a post on Instagram.
Born Anna Moriah Wilson and widely known as "Mo," she grew up in rural northern Vermont and was a lifelong athlete, lettering in cycling, alpine skiing and soccer at Burke Mountain Academy, according to her Dartmouth College athletics biography. At Dartmouth, Wilson majored in engineering and was a member of the alpine ski racing team — "fulfilling a childhood dream," her family said.
