Joann Hill recently published her latest book “Secret Washington, DC: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” through Reedy Press.
Hill, who also authored who has also written “D.C. Scavenger,” is currently working on her third book — and her dream project — all about D.C.-area food, libations, and the chefs and drink curators behind them. “Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, D.C.” is scheduled to be released next year.
Hill, who is also the author of “D.C. Scavenger,” lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband Thalamus and their dog, Jackson.
“Secret Washington, DC: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” and “D.C. Scavenger” are available at www.secretdcbook.com/ and www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
In 2016 I began writing a travel blog — my husband and I are avid travelers and it was a wonderful way to chronicle our travel experiences as well as provide a creative outlet for me. Soon after, I began writing about our D.C.-area living and dining experiences.
What inspires you
to write?
I love to write about things that I’m passionate about — my adopted home city, our extensive global travel pursuits, and memorable culinary experiences certainly top the list. As someone who constantly craves new adventures and is perpetually curious about her surroundings, I find tremendous joy in sharing intriguing stories, life-altering experiences, and lesser-known locales with others. I hope that my writing inspires others to get out and explore this wondrous world of ours. Whether it’s your own neighborhood, venturing across the city to a less familiar area, or traveling to the other side of the globe, I hope that my readers will become as invigorated by the abundance of beauty and richness as I am.
Do you consider
writing to be a career?
No, I consider writing more of an art form, a passion, and a medium that allows me to express myself creatively and evolve as a storyteller.
What kind of writing process do you use?
My writing process varies a bit based on the project that I’m working on. For example, for “Secret Washington, DC” I began interviewing historians, fellow authors and tour guides [and] these interviews led to a tremendous amount of research, lists, notes, and then the actual writing. For “DC Scavenger” I dived into the project by setting out on foot. I spent hours upon hours ambling endlessly around various neighborhoods and taking photos and notes with my phone as I traipsed along streets and alleyways, verdant parks and gardens, and local and national landmarks. I take copious notes and reference these notes when writing. Anytime I write, I need silence; no music, no television, nothing that can be distracting. I work best when sitting alone with my computer and a cup of coffee. I often have to shave down my writing — I tend to be a prolific writer, so I frequently need to edit to refine and narrow down my pieces.
Who are some of
your favorite authors and why?
I am a voracious reader; there is never a time that I don’t have a book that I’m completely immersed in with dozens of others on deck. Some of my favorites include Jhumpa Lahiri, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Roxanne Gaye, Kristin Hannah, Zadie Smith, Celeste Ng, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Kate Quinn. I tend to gravitate toward fiction when reading for pleasure. While there are many differences between fiction and nonfiction, I am constantly inspired by their penchant for storytelling and ability to draw their readers in; elements that I work hard to incorporate into my own writing.
What do you want
readers to know
about you?
When I’m not writing and traveling, I spend a lot of my time being active. I am a fitness instructor — I teach yoga, barre, and group fitness classes. From riding my bike to playing tennis and paddle boarding, I spend as much time outside being physically active as possible. My husband and I are huge foodies and theater junkies — we enjoy indulging in the culinary and theater scenes. I love spending time with friends, family, and dog and am always on the hunt for new and exciting events in and around the city. I am also the co-founder of Capitol Teachers, a full-service tutoring company.
Please include a
brief description of
your books
Around the world, Washington, D.C. is known for its powerful government, majestic monuments, and world-renowned museums. Secret Washington, D.C.: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure reminds us that the fabric of the city isn’t solely embedded in its callous political parties, exhausting lawmaking policies, and rampant tourism. Rather, it’s woven through its rich and complex history, mysterious relics, underground societies, forgotten and abandoned buildings, and controversial scandals.
From the assassinations of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and James Garfield and Francis Scott Key’s son, to stories of espionage, former brothels, and prisons, “Secret Washington, D.C.” uncovers many of the lesser known truths of how our nation emerged. At the same time, it shines a bright light on the capital’s numerous signs of creativity and innovation through the exploration of quirky art installations like Barbie Pond on Avenue Q and the Vanadu Art House in Hyattsville, as well as the numerous downtown callboxes that honor women throughout history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.