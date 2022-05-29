Take a step back in time, maybe several steps to decades past, as the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum hosts its third annual RetroFest on the banks of the Potomac River.
“We think it’s a fun way to celebrate the long-standing history of Piney Point,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “It has been such an important part of our local history, so put on your best retro outfit from the 1920s to the 1970s and come on out and share your stories with everyone about what you remember about Piney Point, or just come to learn new stories.”
The event began in 2019 and took a one-year hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. Stone said the event is even bigger this year.
RetroFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.
“We thought the turnout was good in a post-COVID world where people weren’t sure about coming out again,” she said.
Not only will the event be larger, it will also have a military flavor to it this year.
“We brought in some of the naval history of Piney Point,” she said, “and are really hitting the 1940s this year.”
Author Aaron Hamilton will discuss the WWII U-1105 Black Panther German submarine that sits on the bottom of the Potomac about a mile from the museum. Stone said the submarine was captured, towed to England then towed across the North Sea to the Potomac, where it was sed for depth charge testing.
The museum will also be showing videos of the sub as part of an exhibit.
The museum is also teaming up with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta, which will be holding simulated races throughout the day.
“We’re using former boats, former motors and former drivers in some cases,” said Southern Maryland Boat Club Vice President Jim Berry, who has been with the club since 1971.
The club has about 50 members, most of them from St. Mary’s County, and to be eligible the boats and motors have to be at least 25 years or older. The boats are V-bottom or tunnel hull boats and none have inboard engines.
The racers will hold heats from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by more races from 1 to 4 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to noon, spectators can visit the pits, get autographs and take advantage of photo opportunities.
The club used to be the hub of boat racing in the mid-Atlantic region and attracted competitors up and down the east coast and 3,000 to 4,000 spectators every other weekend.
“We’re doing this for historical purposes,” Berry said. “We enjoy what we’re doing but we want the county to be involved. We want the county to realize that we’re trying to keep some of St. Mary’s county history alive.”
