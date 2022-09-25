If you go
Rocktoberfest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on LaGrange Ave. in La Plata.
There will be vendors, a kid’s zone, a raffle for a PRS guitar, beer truck and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The musical line-up is as follows
Main stage
12:45 p.m. — Water’s Edge
2:15 p.m. — Taboo
3:45 p.m. — Pork Donut
5:15 p.m. — Flippin’ Eyelids
6:45 p.m. — Smoke Signals
8:30 p.m. — KIX
South stage
Noon — The Urge
1:30 — Janine Wilson Band
3 p.m. — Southbound4
4:30 p.m. — Off The Grid
6 p.m. — Three Days of Rain
7:30 p.m. — Last Kiss Goodnight
Lawn stage
1 p.m. — Franklin Square
2 p.m. — Mike Mead and the Eric Wolf Duo
3 p.m. — Audio Lounge
4 p.m. — ReStart
5 p.m. — Girl Crush
The event is rain or shine. No pets. Bring a lawn chair.
Proceeds will benefit the
performing arts at Charles County Public Schools.
Tickets are $20 and available at the gate, free for ages 12 and younger.
For more information, go to www.rocktoberfestlp.com.
