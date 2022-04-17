If you go

The 44th annual

Southern Maryland Celtic Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on

Saturday, April 23, at

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in

St. Leonard.

There will be dance competitions, live music, vendors and food and beverages available for purchase. No pets or

outside alcoholic

beverages will be

allowed.

Tickets are $25, free for ages 12 and younger with purchase of an adult ticket.

For more information, go to www.cssm.org.

